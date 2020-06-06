Lili Reinhart opens up on social media and confesses: ‘I am a proud bisexual woman’ ‘

Lili Reinhart, the protagonist of ‘Riverdale’, spoke for the first time openly about her sexuality and revealed that she is bisexual through a message of support for the LGBTQ + community.

June is the LGBTQ Pride Month and the perfect opportunity that through these 30 days, you can give more visibility to the community through different actions such as the parade (which will change its format this year due to the pandemic) and through its most famous representatives who give strength to the movement. Now, on June 3, on the day dedicated to Bisexuality, the Riverdale actress who plays Betty Cooper, Lili Reinhart has just posted an image where she declares herself bisexual.

Through a shared image of an LGBTQ + protest taking place amid the #BlackLivesMatter movement in West Hollywood, Lili Reinhart invited her followers to join this march and declared herself bisexual: ‘Although I have never publicly announced it before, I am a proud bisexual woman. ”

The confession of Lili Reinhart about their sexuality comes after the announcement of their separation from Cole Sprouse after nearly four years of relationship and although neither has confirmed nor negate- the news, of the comments of her fellow ‘Riverdale’ and even Cole’s twin brother Dylan Sprouse is almost certain to break up between the two celebrities. So, this was the most honest way for the interpreter to talk about her sexuality and support the different causes that are being lived at the moment.

Lili Reinhart fans have turned to messages of support and solidarity to the actress, thanking her solidarity for the cause and courage to tell her story. We are very happy to know that the actress is living ‘her true self’!