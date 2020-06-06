Jessica Cediel told how she found out about the Pipe Bueno couple’s pregnancy

The television presenter gave her statements in the last interview she gave to Vea Magazine.

Jessica Cediel reappeared in show business. In recent days she gave an interview to the magazine Vea in which she tells some details about her surgery for biopolymers and other little things.

Inevitably, the query about her ex-partner, Pipe Bueno could not be avoided and the Bogota citizen was asked the way in which she had learned of Luisa Fernanda W.’s pregnancy.

Jessica said that an influencer fan club notified her about this event. She also assured that she is very happy for her since she knew that Pipe wanted a son.

“She is a good man and an excellent person who deserves the best. If she is happy, that makes me happy,” she said.

About Luisa Fernanda W said that the Youtuber has done nothing to her and that she is a woman who has a beautiful family with Pipe.