Jamie Foxx sends a forceful message to the authorities about the George Floyd case

The actor came to pray for the memory of the man.

Faced with the development of protests in the United States by movements in favor of justice for George Floyd, celebrities such as Jamie Foxx have made their position very clear and even sent a message to the authorities.

The actor went along with other social activists to give statements, in which he shared his experience as an orphan colored man, who had to fight against all stereotypes and recalled previous similar cases of police brutality.

In front of television cameras, the singer indicated that he has nothing to be ashamed of about the “Black Lives Matter” movement and that everyone should show their outrage at these events, but in a peaceful manner.

“The only thing I want to say is that we are not afraid to plant ourselves and that we are not afraid at the moment.”

The Oscar Award winner was accompanied by several friends after attending a church and praying for the memory of George Floyd, his family, and the rest of those who have been victims of racial segregation in that country.

“Today I am not a celebrity, I am from Texas, these are my brothers and this means everything to us because at the end of the day we support you when we see you on the front line and we want to tell you that we support you.”

Jamie Foxx shared a live broadcast on his Instagram account while he was praying with his surroundings, and after leaving it he attended the media that were waiting for him outside the church.

Since the beginning of the protests, personality has been one of the voices that has shown the most support to civil movements and it is not the first time that he does so, as he is known for volunteering in various charitable causes.