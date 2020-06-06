He came back and we are all happy: Shannon is already in Madrid with James

The Venezuelan woman is already at James’ mansion in the Spanish capital.

Surprisingly, Shannon de Lima abandoned her residence in Miami and returned to Madrid to return to James Rodríguez’s house. Although she did not confirm it, one of her stories on Instagram gave her away.

When the Coronavirus crisis broke out in Europe, Shannon de Lima decided to leave Madrid and return to Miami. Once there, the worldwide quarantine forced her to remain in the United States, and only until now was she able to leave North America to return to the Spanish capital.

The Venezuelan gave herself away with a video that she mounted in her Instagram stories where she appeared with a small, but a well-known puppy. Weeks ago, James Rodríguez published a photo on his social networks where he showed the “new friend” of Salomé and Samuel in Madrid.

Well, the model published a recording with the mascot that resides in Madrid, which confirmed the return of Shannon from Lima to James’ house. Both remained for a long time separated by the quarantine and the Coronavirus crisis. Now, the Colombian footballer returned to training and hopes to earn a place in the Real Madrid squad for the end of the season.