Harvey Weinstein adds four more complaints against him for sexual abuse

The former film director Harvey Weinstein, who already faces a 23-year sentence for rape and a sexual criminal act, racked up four more complaints against him this week from four women, who also point to his brother, Bob Weinstein, and the Walt Company. Disney, for crimes of the same nature, according to Vanity Fair magazine.

Through a collective complaint, the promoters presented four more cases of alleged sexual assault, one of them related to a minor. Based on first estimates, Weinstein faces 29 more years in prison for these latest charges.

“Under the pretext of promoting the careers of the plaintiffs, Harvey Weinstein isolated them from their friends and acquaintances with the aim of sexually harassing them, ‘imprisoning them’ falsely and committing various sexual damages and abuses,” it is assured in the documents presented last Thursday. at the New York Court.

One of the complainants, of whom, for logical reasons, her identity was not revealed, points out that Weinstein came to “falsely imprison, attack and sexually harm her” during the 1984 Cannes Film Festival when she was 34 years old.

A second proponent of the complaint claims that Harvey Weinstein sexually assaulted her in 1994 when she was 17 years old. According to the court document, the alleged victim indicates that she met the director in a hotel room.

“Upon entering the room, the plaintiff realized that Weinstein was almost naked, but as she was alone in a hotel a long distance from her home, with no way to return home – other than asking her associate to Weinstein to take her-, decided to ‘keep quiet’ and end the ‘meeting’ as soon as possible. They spoke briefly while the producer pretended to be interested in the applicant’s intentions to work in the entertainment industry, and, moments later, Weinstein Being “much bigger and stronger”, he insisted that to get her a job, the applicant had to satisfy him sexually “, for which he forced her to undress, the second testimony reads.

Weinstein has been in a maximum-security prison in New York since March 11, when he was convicted of a cluster of sexual crimes.