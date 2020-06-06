Cowboy Bebop Screenwriter Criticizes Scarlett Johansson in Ghost in the Shell

Javier Grillo-Marxuach is responsible for the script of the live-action adaptation of Cowboy Bebop and attacks Scarlett Johansson’s version in Ghost in the Shell.

The subject of some characters’ laundering in movies has been a major point of discussion for years. The situation came to a head in 2017 when Scarlett Johansson was cast as the lead in the live-action adaptation of the legendary manga series Ghost in the Shell. Something the Cowboy Bebop writer has used to defend her series.

The original Ghost in the Shell manga follows the adventures of law enforcement officer Motoko Kusanagi, an advanced cyborg. But for the Hollywood adaptation, the character’s name was changed to Mira Killian, which doesn’t sound Japanese, and non-Asian actress Scarlett Johansson received the role. The idea of ​​the film studio is that having this actress would sell the film better. But many people thought it was an excellent example of Hollywood’s long tradition of using white actors in roles that should go with people of other ethnicities.

In a recent interview, Cowboy Bebop writer Javier Grillo-Marxuach assured fans that laundering will not be a problem for the upcoming Netflix adaptation. And she brought up the Ghost in the Shell controversy to explain it:

“Spike Spiegel has to be Asian. Like, you can’t use Scarlett Johansson for a Japanese character. We are doing a show that takes place in a future that is multicultural, that is extraordinarily integrated, and where those things are the norm. ”

Curiously, she does not criticize Netflix’s nefarious adaptation of Death Note. It may be more difficult to speak ill of those who pay the checks.

Actor John Cho will be Spike Spiegel.

Interestingly, Netflix’s Cowboy Bebop has been criticized for having a largely male and white creative team, but Puerto Rican Grillo-Marxauch noted that the show has the original anime creator Shin’ichirō Watanabe on board as a consultant and that the writers of season one Karl Taro Greenfeld and Vivian Lee-Durkin are both of Asian descent. As for the actors, the cast is as diverse as it could be, with John Cho, Alex Hassell, Daniella Pineda, Elena Satine, and Mustafa Shakir.

Scarlett Johansson was also involved in another controversy when she was going to star in a movie where she played a transsexual. Since there were several movements in networks and in associations for that role to be for a real trans interpreter.

Want to see the Cowboy Bebop series in real action? It must be admitted that Hollywood does not usually hit with these manga or anime adaptations.