Cole Sprouse was arrested and explains himself what happened

The Riverdale actor decided to explain to his fans what happened behind his arrest during a peaceful demonstration …

The famous join the demands of society for an American government without racism or extreme violence against African-American people in the United States, for this reason, big names have joined the various peaceful protests that show discontent with the government’s oppression. from Trump. However, now we discover (from the hand of his own Instagram account) that Cole Sprouse was arrested this weekend as a result of police actions to stop the protests that are taking place across the country, in his case, in California.

The explanation of why he was arrested was released through a photo that reads’ Black Life Matters’ where he recounted what happened and the reasons behind his arrest: ‘A group of peaceful protesters, including me Himself, we were arrested yesterday in Santa Monica. So before the voracious media horde decides to talk about me in any way, there is a clear need to talk about the circumstances: Black Lives Matter. ‘ Peace, riots, looting are an absolutely legitimate form of protest. The media by nature will only show the most sensational, which only shows a long-standing racist agenda … This with the intention that the attention of these ‘arrests’ be kept at the end of the protests and not in the media that the arrest of a famous person can result.

But why was Cole Sprouse arrested? The protagonist of ‘Riverdale’ himself detailed the facts behind this situation: ‘They stopped me when I joined, as did many of the latest vanguards within Santa Monica. They gave us the option to leave and informed us that if we did not withdraw, we would be arrested. When many turned to leave, we found another line of police officers blocking our route, at which point they began to tie us up. Needless to say, as a straight white male and public figure, the institutional consequences of my arrest are as nothing compared to others within the movement. ABSOLUTELY not a narration about me, and I hope that the media does not do so. This is and will be, a time to stay close to others as the situation escalates, providing polite support, demonstrating and doing the right thing. This is precisely the time to contemplate what it means to be an ally. I hope others in my position will too. I noticed that there are cameras that rotate inside police cruisers throughout our detention, I hope it helps. I will not speak further on the subject, since (1) I am not sufficiently informed to do so, (2) I am not the subject of the movement, and (3) I am not interested in diverting the attention of the leaders of the #MovementBLM. I will republish my story link in a full document for donations and support. “

Other celebrities who have joined the recent protests have been the singer Halsey, who supported people who were raped during the protests and through financial aid, Harry Styles has helped several ‘detained’ people to be released by paying their bails.