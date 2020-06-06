Cara Delevingne opens up his heart, and identifies as pansexual: “I fell in love with the person” | Ashley Benson

On the occasion of the “gay and lesbian pride Month”, the model Cara Delevingne he spoke openly about his sexuality. The actress of 27 years has become the protagonist of the month of June of the magazine Variety.

“I will always be, I think, pansexual”began explaining Face-to-publication. “However the people are defending themselves as “they” or “he” or “she”, and I fell in love with the person, that is all. I am attracted to the person“he says.

In addition, the protagonist of the “Suicide Squad” he maintains that he has never felt the need to go out of “any closet” because she is as is: “This is who I am, it is as I am as well. Just so you know”.

Even so, Cara Delevingne has remembered his childhood in which he grew up in an English family which represented the standards of “family old-fashioned”. It was during those years when the model admits that it is not accepted as it was.

A time complicated for her: “I didn’t want to displease my family. That made me feel unhappy and depressed. When you do not accept a part of you and not the love, it is as if you were not living your life”. A time complicated that was left behind for the sake of her and her family.

ROMANCE WITH ASHLEY BENSON

Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson were separatedafter two years of being together. The famous couple began to be seen publicly in 2018, and since then have been inseparable. Even, during the past year, the two have shared photos of their romance in Instagram.

According to People, sources close to the model and the actress claim that the relationship of both ended at the beginning of April. In these weeks of quarantine, Delevingne he has enjoyed time with her friends, among whom are Kaia Gerber, Margaret Qualley and her sister Rainey Qualley.