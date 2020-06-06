Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes fight on the street after the death of George Floyd

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes join the protests

Artist Camila Cabello and her boyfriend, Canadian composer Shawn Mendes, were quarantining together. They have been enjoying a stage of isolation in the midst of a global pandemic. Of course, they did not want to stay with their arms crossed after seeing the injustice that has been committed with the death of George Floyd.

Recall that this American inhabitant lost his life after being violently detained by a Minneapolis police officer. For the same reason, both Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes wanted to be part of one of the massive protests that took place last weekend in Miami, United States.

The crowd is standing in front of the Federal Detention Center downtown at 33 NE 4th Street. They are chanting “Free them all!” the protesters are chanting. Detainees are banging on their windows. pic.twitter.com/j8TUDvIbu0 — Bianca Padró Ocasio (@BiancaJoanie) May 31, 2020

The couple was captured among the protesters by one of the cities of Miami. The two wore their respective masks, as well as placards with messages showing their support against racism. In addition to showing support in this march, they have also shown on social networks their discontent and dismay at the unfair treatment that has been given to George Floyd.

So much so that, on her official Instagram profile, Camila Cabello published a text saying that, after watching the video of George Floyd’s arrest, she had been “trying to find the right words” to pronounce. It is a subject that has caused her pain since it was a life whose life “had been taken away with impunity.”

First of all, Camila Cabello wanted to offer her condolences to the George Floyd family. In addition, she took the opportunity not only to mention but also to remember all those people who had lost their lives in these years, unfairly, because of their skin color. Something that cannot be achieved.

“I am very sorry for the family of George Floyd and the family of Ahmad Arbery, and the family of Breonna Taylor and the countless other black families from whom they take away their children and parents,” explained the interpreter from ‘Havana’. She was so outraged at what happened that she called for union and justice, in order to eradicate racism forever: “We need a change. We cannot afford to remain silent and we cannot afford a society that is indifferent to the pain of others. ” What a great reason!