Antonela congratulates Daniella Semaan with a loving message

Messi’s wife has turned to social networks to share this special date with her followers

Argentina’s became great friends when Cesc Fàbregas, a couple from the Lebanese, shared the dressing room with Leo Messi at FC Barcelona. That is why the businesswoman has turned to social networks to dedicate a warm congratulations to the model for her 45th birthday.

“Happy birthday to my dear friend. May life continue giving us unforgettable moments together. I love you and I can’t wait to be able to celebrate it together ”, wrote the woman from the Catalan team with some snapshots of both.

Daniella currently lives with Fàbregas and her five children in Monaco. However, the distance has not been an impediment to her relationship with Antonela, who both visit each other regularly when they can.