Actress ruled out working on Spider-Man: Homecoming due to Zendaya

Laura Harrier believed that she would eventually not be part of the MCU.

Before Peter Parker wanted to make a trip to Europe the perfect opportunity to woo his love on duty, there was another romantic story that sadly could not go any further. In Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017), the arachnid’s love interest fell to proactive Liz, a role that was initially feared to be assumed by Zendaya.

Actually, that was “feared” by actress Laura Harrier, who — although she was finally able to take on the role — initially thought that the future Euphoria star was also auditioning for Liz, and not for the flamboyant Michelle “MJ.”

“A few weeks after I did my on-camera test for Spiderman , it emerged that Zendaya was going to join the cast . So I thought that I had not got the job. She does. [However] I called my agent and they assured me I was still in the race, ”Harrier recently commented (via MovieWeb ).

Back then, the BlacKkKlansman (2018) actress was still relatively unknown within the medium, while Zendaya came from being a recognized Disney Channel star due to series like KC Undercover. That said, it is understandable that Harrier feared that – on the stage of competing for the same role – Marvel Studios would lean towards the member of The Greatest Showman (2017).

Fortunately, both actresses got (very) different roles and thus were able to debut in the MCU through the same tape. On Spider-Man: Homecoming, Harrier also applauded that, since its cast, the House of Ideas decided to emulate the interracial nature of the New York population.

“[Zendaya and I, from our characters] were just girls who went to a school in New York and this is what New York City looks like. Movies should reflect that, “said the 30-year-old actress. “We had the best moments making this movie. Zendaya and I are friends now and I am really happy for her. “

Laura Harrier is part of the cast of Hollywood, the new Ryan Murphy series created for Netflix. Zendaya will be seen again on the big screen when Dune, the ambitious adaptation of Denis Villeneuve, premieres in late 2020.