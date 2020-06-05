Who is Kris Jenner’s favorite daughter?

Kris Jenner has a close relationship with all her daughters, but she has a favorite one!

A few months ago, the Kardashian clan matriarch, Kris Jenner, was a guest on the Ellen DeGeneres show, where she had to answer a series of awkward questions for the game Keeping up with the blank related to her daughters: Kim, Khloé, Kourtney, Kendall, and Kylie.

Throughout the 18 seasons of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, the audience has drawn their own guesses as to who Robert Kardashian’s ex-wife has a better relationship with, have they hit her?

Who is your favorite daughter?

Although Kris has a close bond with each of her daughters, the American businesswoman made it very clear that she does have a favorite. She is the youngest of the Kardashians, Khloé, who is currently 35 years old:

“Well Khloé, “ Jenner replied confidently.



Kris made other confessions related to her family and revealed that her favorite granddaughter is the daughter of Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian, a 3-year-old Dream. In addition, she stressed that she considers Kim to be the smartest and that Kylie Jenner is the one who never answers the phone.

“She doesn’t usually answer,” she said of the minor from the Kardashian-Jenner clan.

Kris and Kylie’s relationship

Currently, Kris and Kylie’s relationship is undergoing some ups and downs; After Forbes magazine removed the Las Kardashian minor from its billionaire’s list for “inflating the value of her cosmetics business for years,” the Kylie Skin and Kylie Cosmetics entrepreneur could face dire consequences.

The most shocking thing is that the makeup magnate believes that her mother is responsible for all this controversy.