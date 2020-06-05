The best of Sarah Michelle Gellar, Buffy the Vampire Slayer

One of the biggest stars of the 90s left some horror classics and some slightly different options.

Inevitably, Sarah Michelle Gellar will always be Buffy the Vampire Slayer. Her excellent portrayal of the character, mixed with Joss Whedon’s brilliant vision, created a classic that is still seen today as a cult series that challenged all the conventions of the era, introducing dark fantasy and terror to a teen drama series. The seven seasons have been critically acclaimed and it is still viewed as one of the best series of all time.

But, of course, that is not the only job that has left us. Gellar is recognized for her work as a scream queen in horror movies, and although not all of her films are good, we compiled the best ones made by one of the best-known actresses of the time.

I Know What You Did Last Summer

One of the best slashers of the 90s, inspired in part by the novel of the same name, and other horror stories. Although it received both positive and negative reviews, the film remains an example of the horror movies of the time, in addition to having some of the greatest names of the era such as Jennifer Love Hewitt and Freddie Prinze Jr. The story follows four friends that, after being involved in an accident that left a man dead, they are harassed by an assassin who has a hook with which he attacks them. Of course, its success was so great that it left several sequels that were not so good.

Scream 2

Few horror sequels manage to generate a good reception, and Scream 2 is one of them. Along with David Arquette and Courtney Cox, Geller is part of a group of survivors who are threatened after a Ghostface impersonator returns to torment them. Using all the elements of mystery and terror that became characteristic of the time, the play manages to match the previous one by offering unexpected twists and good performances from the scream queens of the time.

Cruel Intentions