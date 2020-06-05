Sharon Stone fears a “civil war” in the US and advises creating a “safe room”

After the enormous success of the BlackoutTuesday call, the social networks of film and television stars continue to echo the protests over the death of the African American George Floyd at the hands of a police officer, which occurred on May 25. One of these celebrities is Sharon Stone, the actress from Basic Instinct who, at 62, is very active on Instagram – perhaps too much for the taste or sensitivity of some.

And is that just a couple of days ago, the winner of a Golden Globe for Casino surprised her more than 2 million followers on the social network by sharing a strange video tutorial to create a “safe room” at home – in given the unrest that has erupted across the US in the wake of protests against racism and police violence.

In addition, in another publication Stone called her followers to not let the outbreak of a ‘ civil war “ after clashes between police and demonstrators hard of the Black Lives Matter movement.

” Please do not fall into the trap. We do not need a civil war. We need understanding, “Stone said after President Donal Trump ordered an increase in the police presence.

But without a doubt, the biggest controversy in her posts has arisen from her tutorial on creating a “ safe room ”:

The actress recommends using a bathroom for this, where there will probably be fewer windows. She also suggests covering the windows with planks and leaving a pillow and blanket in the bathroom, in case the person needs to sleep there.

“ Have that place ready for you and your family. Stay safe, don’t overdo it, this will come and go like all things. “

The unexpected message has elicited reactions of all kinds – but mostly contrary. One user criticized the actress for her superficial perspective on the conflict: “ Is this your only message about why the protests are taking place and why there is anger? “

” It seems that white people are trying to take refuge and stay ‘safe’ from black people .”

All in all, it should be noted that shortly after Stone participated in the BlackOutTuesday initiative publishing a completely black image:

After appearing in an episode of the series The New Pope, Stone premiered last February the movie What About Love and another one is awaiting release, Here Today, as well as the Netflix series Ratched – whose cast also includes Sarah Paulson and Judy Davis, among others.