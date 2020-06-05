SELENA GOMEZ, SHAWN MENDES AND MORE ARTISTS ASK FOR JUSTICE FOR GEORGE FLOYD

George Floyd was a citizen African American who lived in Minneapolis in Minnesota, Floyd died during an arrest this Monday, one of the policemen who arrested him, put his knee on the neck of Floyd, which prevented him from breathing for several minutes.
The police said they arrested George Floyd because they had received a report which accused him of wanting to pay for items with a fake twenty-dollar bill, Floyd was not armed or put resistance when the soldiers approached him.
The scene was captured by a Darnella Frazer who was doing some shopping, when realizing what was happening she decided to take out her cell phone and broadcast the events via Facebook Live.
This case of police brutality shocked everyone, thousands of protests have been organized since the day of the incident to demand that legal action be taken against the police officers who participated in the arrest of George Floyd.