Kate Middleton has been crowned the coolest woman of the moment (ahead of Michelle Obama)

Kate Middleton is probably the most-watched woman on the planet, which has allowed her to perfect her public presence to excellence. No wonder we were chosen by the coolest woman. It is almost perfect.

There may not be a woman more observed on the planet than Kate Middleton: every step she takes is photographed, analyzed, and virtualized by practically everyone. For this reason, the Duchess of Cambridge has managed to perfect an irreproachable public presence to excellence. It is very rare that the press manages to capture any slip of her: she has absolute control over her gestures, words, and movements. In addition, her new policy on social networks, less rigid and more personal, has managed to change her purely institutional image for a more complex and human one, which includes her facet of mother and wife. It is a twist orchestrated by the new signing of Kensington Palace, the former network advisor of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, who has been a success. For now, she has already earned the title of the coolest woman of the moment, ahead of Michelle Obama and Queen Isabell II.

In fact, the title designates her as “the coolest and most inspiring woman of the moment” and is an initiative of the British firm Perspectus Global, from which a study based on more than 2,000 British women has been launched. It is clear: the study has a British bias, but it is true that every step of Kate Middleton goes viral simply because she is who she is. In addition, in recent weeks she has confirmed herself as one of the closest and most compassionate women with power: the virtual bingo session in which she participated with the elders of a residence has broken all virality records.

In the list prepared by Perspectus Global are the women with the greatest influence at the global level, without discussion. In second place was Michelle Obama and third, the woman who matters most to the British: Queen Isabell II. Below are Billie Eilish (fourth), Adele (fifth), Greta Thunberg (sixth), Jacinda Ardern (seventh), and Katy Perry (eighth). The list ends with Emma Watson and Kylie Jenner. What inspiring women would appear on a hypothetical Spanish list? What an intrigue …