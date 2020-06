American actress and singer Ashley Tisdale is back on the music scene and after releasing her album ” Symptoms ” in 2019, she is ready to start her new musical era.

” Lemons ” is the name of the singer’s long-awaited new single that was written by herself alongside Scot Stewart and Rachel West. And it premiered on May 29, 2020.

That same day, Tisdale also released the lyric video on her official YouTube channel.