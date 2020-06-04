Olivia Palermo and Emma Roberts: two totally opposite looks to set off trends in your day to day (whatever your style)

The pandemic caused by Covid-19 is still present and it is now vitally important not to let our guard down or to trust that everything has happened. Although business is gradually being resumed and we are beginning to live this “new reality”, we have to be aware of the danger we face on a daily basis. Olivia Palermo and Emma Roberts leave us two styles to start the new routine with style, and they do it in their own way with totally different looks: either combined or with a printed outfit, these proposals could serve as inspiration (divine).

Going together will never go out of style

Going together never goes out of style and Emma Roberts takes this trend to a new level: that of including the mask in the equation. With pink tones and accessories in brown, the actress proves that wardrobe base garments are perfect to save any day. With a simple pink v- neck sweater -as well as its printed face mask-, flared jeans and leather ankle boots (to match the bag), this look could be perfect for the halftime season.

Create contrast with a striking bag

We don’t know how she does it, but Olivia Palermo is always right with her unique and personal style. In a polka dot maxi dress with a large cut in the skirt, the socialite shows that this type of garment is more versatile than it may seem at first glance. Combined with white sneakers and a daring neon orange bag, the New Yorker once again remembers why her great legion of fans.