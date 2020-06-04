Miranda Kerr, from shakes to homemade massages: this is how you get your legs

In addition to being the mother of three children and having her own beauty brand, Miranda Kerr has time to take care of her body. And her legs are one of her strengths

If you believed that Miranda Kerr was one of those celebrities who told you that everything in her life was genetic and healthy life, you were wrong. Although a large part of her spectacular physique may be in her genes and in her ultra-healthy life based on Australian ingredients, to achieve legs like hers, thin, toned, and shiny, the top uses more than one treatment. And she does everything from home.

Let’s start with the Kerr ritual for ex-angel legs from Victoria’s Secret, proof of any mother of three. Having grown up practically on an Australian farm, Miranda is a great defender of ingredients from nature, and therefore she not only includes them in her cosmetics but also in her diet and is a great connoisseur of their properties, partly because all the cosmetics of their brand Kora Organics carry them.

From the start, nothing like a smoothie with the right fruits to help drain the liquids from the legs, improve their circulation and, if possible, improve their hydration. Miranda Kerr’s basic cocktail does not lack one that includes blueberries, an interesting source of antioxidants for the skin. Two bananas, two cups of wild or frozen blueberries, a little fresh coriander and a teaspoon of barley powder – hint: it helps with cellulite – a teaspoon of spirulina, an orange and half a glass of water.

This is how Miranda begins the morning, with a powerful cocktail of antioxidants, hydration, minerals, vitamins A, E, and B12, which help repair and protect the skin from free radicals that accelerate aging. As a curiosity for the legs, the banana helps fight cellulite. Improves blood and lymphatic circulation thanks to zinc and potassium …

Another strategic ingredient in Miranda Kerr smoothies? Celery. One of her favorite juices includes celery, water, and lemon. “It is like an anti-inflammatory drink. It is alkalizing, ”he confessed to live on her Instagram account. But it is that celery works by cleaning the body and lemon help to eliminate part of the fat indigestions.

To continue her skincare from within, Miranda Kerr drinks at least the recommended two liters of water, to which she adds the Noni Glow Skinfood supplement, from her Kora Organics brand (not for sale in our country). Again, blueberries become the star antioxidant of Miranda’s skin, to which noni, açai, and matcha tea are added.

Green tea, for example, improves fat absorption and matcha tea became fashionable for its power as an anti-cellulite … It all adds up to Miranda’s diet to get those perfect legs and, as the model herself confesses, Anthony’s book Williams ‘Liver Rescue’ has changed its diet and reset it. A full-fledged food detox.

In addition to a food-centered diet, the more natural the better, the routine for angel legs continues with a daily homemade draining massage, what Miranda Kerr calls ‘dry body brushing’, or what is the same: dry body brushing. “Doesn’t your skin get too dry?” Asked a follower to Miranda, to which the Australian replied no, which activated her body.

“It stimulates circulation and promotes lymphatic drainage,” explains Miranda, who claims to have been doing it for years. The movement is simple, always from bottom to top, repetitive movements and without pressing too hard so as not to irritate the skin. An important clarification is that the model does it with an agave cactus bristle brush (of course, from Kora Organics). Miranda wakes up every morning at 6:00 am, meditates and brushes all the skin on her body dry, and then uses her oils to continue the ritual. According to Miranda, this gesture invigorates it for the whole day, in addition to exfoliating the dead cells that accumulate in the skin.

After looking at Miranda Kerr’s legs, free of cellulite and dead cells and with a uniform tone, the obvious question is: what kind of creams do you use to keep them hydrated and shiny? Although their diet is exemplary, obviously, topical care further improves the results. The model uses three of her body products, which she uses depending on her skin.

On the one hand, the Kora Body Lotion, for days that require lighter hydration; the Kora Body Balm, for deeper nutrition in stick format, and its little secret elixir, the Kora Body Oil (€ 57.95 in Douglas). This last cosmetic is your anti-stretch mark ally. The model has confessed that in her three pregnancies she has not had stretch marks because during this stage and in the postpartum period she always used this oil on her legs and gut to nourish the skin while it stretched and later contracted.

Hydrated, free of stretch marks and … free of hair! Miranda Kerr’s legs raise many doubts, but the model, again, confessed that her favorite method of hair removal and more when she is at home is the blade. “I take the opportunity to do it in the shower, while my exfoliating mask is working and I have conditioner on the tips, I shave my legs with the blade … Sitting, because I’m very lazy.” That’s how natural she is.

Finally, we come to the sport because obviously to have toned and cellulite-free legs like Miranda’s, you have to exercise. But the model, once again showing her sincerity, confessed on Instagram that she was not “a cardio person”. Therefore, her star sport is yoga, which she practices daily, in addition, of course, to having a personal trainer who creates tables adapted to the calm character of the Australian.

We can say that Miranda Kerr’s legs no longer have secrets for us … And well, that practically nothing has secrets in Miranda’s life