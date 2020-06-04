I disagree with Trump sayings about George Floyd: Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg

Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Facebook, said that the murder of George Floyd “showed once again that for African Americans in the United States, just existing means risking their lives.”

The founder of Facebook, Mark Zuckerberg, criticized in a writing in his personal account within the social network the statements by the President of the United States, Donald Trump, about the protests in Minneapolis after the murder of African-American George Floyd on May 25. at the hands of the police.

I totally disagree with the way the president (Trump) spoke about this (from George Floyd), but I think people should be able to see it for themselves because ultimately the responsibility (of their sayings) for those in positions of power can only occur when your speech is analyzed openly, the Facebook CEO wrote.

He assured that Facebook does not have a policy of warnings to publications, compared to Twitter, “because we believe that if a publication incites violence, it should be removed regardless of its journalistic interest, even if it comes from a politician.”

This has been an incredibly tough week after a string of tough weeks. The killing of George Floyd showed yet again that… Posted by Mark Zuckerberg on Friday, May 29, 2020

However, the magician clarified that they stopped the publication of the president due to references that a possible warning about the actions of the National Guard to control the protests in Minneapolis, which left destruction and fires in several buildings. He clarified that the position of the social network is to “allow as much expression as possible” to users “unless it causes imminent risk” despite the president’s statements on Facebook, in which Zuckerberg has received criticism for keeping them on his platform and He stated that the company tries to “think about all the consequences” of the writings “because the context is always evolving.”