Christina Aguilera and Demi Lovato, united in this original project

Christina and Demi, closer together than ever
Despite already being in the final stretch of confinement, many famous artists are still without work and therefore continue to respect quarantine measures and spend the entire days locked up at home. For this reason, Christina Aguilera has created a new initiative to maintain good mental health.
An original project with which the artist seeks to open up to her fans and make them feel better. “Today I start #DiaryDares”, she published on Instagram. It is a daily challenge that plays with the fact of writing something day by day in a notebook.
Sharing a page from her diary, Christina Aguilera wants to unite the community: “Especially in this situation, it is essential to dig deeper, listen to ourselves and create a safe space for others… to share our current and past experiences and reflect on who we want to be, how we want to live when we get out of this and what we want to leave behind ”, she explained.
The interpreter of ‘Human’ assures that writing in newspapers is one of the techniques that has helped her the most to “keep her feet on the ground and focused” in the most mediatic times of her life. During the quarantine, she has read them again and found comfort in them.
Therefore, she wants to start a challenge on Instagram: “I challenge Demi Lovato, Bethenny Frankel, Lizzo, Halle Berry and Alicia Keys to publish an entry in her diary from these days. Let’s archive this time of stories and create a safe place to express ourselves, reflect, and share together. ”
View this post on Instagram
Today I’m starting #DiaryDares. 🤍 Especially at this time, it’s essential to dig deep, listen to ourselves, & create a “safe space” for one another….to share our current or past experiences (hardships or highlights), reflect on who we want to be, how we wish to live when we come out of this, and what we want to leave behind. ⠀ ⠀ Diaries have always helped me do this. They keep me grounded and centered, and allow me to reflect and listen to my own voice- amongst all the noise of this business. Reviewing them, I am thankful to be able to look back on how my life has shaped me and how my journey has led me here. ⠀ ⠀ With #DiaryDares, I am sharing with you some of my diaries and challenging all you guys, my friends and fam, as well as @ddlovato, @bethennyfrankel, @instadanjlevy, @lizzobeeating, @halleberry, @aliciakeys and @cleowade to post a diary entry from this time. Let’s archive this time in history and establish a safe place to express, reflect, and share together. When you post, tag 6 more people to be brave and do the same. & Tag #DiaryDares so we can share together. ⠀ ⠀ I dare us to be real, fearless, take away the filters and be comfortable enough in our own individual beauty. I dare us to come together and share our feelings in a time that is uncertain – whether we may feel scared, lonely, and everything in between. I dare us to read each other’s truths and support them. Lift each other up. 🖤🙏 I hope you join me. It’s #MentalHealthAwarenessMonth and this kind of sharing is so important and cathartic. And we will feel better and be stronger because of it. 💪
Christina Aguilera takes advantage of this project to remember that the month of May was the month of mental health awareness and this type of thing is crucial. “I challenge you to be real, without fear, to remove your filters and feel comfortable with your individual beauty,” she concluded.
His colleagues applauded the initiative in the comments and Demi Lovato joined: “I love you very much, I accept the challenge. ” The ‘I love me’ singer has spent years advocating for mental health and spreading the message of self-love.