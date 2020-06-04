Christina Aguilera and Demi Lovato, united in this original project

Christina and Demi, closer together than ever

Despite already being in the final stretch of confinement, many famous artists are still without work and therefore continue to respect quarantine measures and spend the entire days locked up at home. For this reason, Christina Aguilera has created a new initiative to maintain good mental health.

An original project with which the artist seeks to open up to her fans and make them feel better. “Today I start #DiaryDares”, she published on Instagram. It is a daily challenge that plays with the fact of writing something day by day in a notebook.

Sharing a page from her diary, Christina Aguilera wants to unite the community: “Especially in this situation, it is essential to dig deeper, listen to ourselves and create a safe space for others… to share our current and past experiences and reflect on who we want to be, how we want to live when we get out of this and what we want to leave behind ”, she explained.

The interpreter of ‘Human’ assures that writing in newspapers is one of the techniques that has helped her the most to “keep her feet on the ground and focused” in the most mediatic times of her life. During the quarantine, she has read them again and found comfort in them.

Therefore, she wants to start a challenge on Instagram: “I challenge Demi Lovato, Bethenny Frankel, Lizzo, Halle Berry and Alicia Keys to publish an entry in her diary from these days. Let’s archive this time of stories and create a safe place to express ourselves, reflect, and share together. ”

Christina Aguilera takes advantage of this project to remember that the month of May was the month of mental health awareness and this type of thing is crucial. “I challenge you to be real, without fear, to remove your filters and feel comfortable with your individual beauty,” she concluded.

His colleagues applauded the initiative in the comments and Demi Lovato joined: “I love you very much, I accept the challenge. ” The ‘I love me’ singer has spent years advocating for mental health and spreading the message of self-love.