15 things you didn’t know about Milla Jovovich

One of the most iconic actresses in the world of science fiction is also a singer, and her life is full of data that you may not have known.

There is no doubt that Milla Jovovich is one of the favorite actresses of science fiction lovers, being the main face in the Resident Evil franchise and in the classic The Fifth Element. She began her career at age 10 and since then has not stopped working also within independent cinema, generating a strong following.

As a way to delve deeper into her life, we leave behind a few curious facts about Milla Jovovich that you may not have known, and that serve to appreciate her work.

Her mother is Galina Jovovich, a famous actress in the Soviet Union. In the 1980s after migrating to the United States, her tapes were banned for several years, and she went on to work as a housekeeper at director Brian De Palma’s home and decided to build a career for her daughter.

Her father was imprisoned for participating in one of the largest health insurance frauds in history. She was going to serve a 20-year sentence but only served five.

She started modeling at age 12 for the Italian magazine Lei and has said that adolescence was chaotic, as she used drugs, robbed grocery stores, and committed credit card fraud.

At the age of 15, she participated in the film Return to the Blue Lagoon, being compared to Brooke Shields, also causing controversy for appearing naked.

After appearing on the Dazed and Confused tape, she was disappointed that her role hardly appeared on the tape, although her image was used during the promotion, so she decided to move away from the big screen and move to Europe.

In the 90s, the actress released two folk-rock and alternative albums, which were well received by critics, highlighting her ability as a singer and songwriter. Although she has not released more albums, she has contributed several songs to the tapes in which she participates and in some other ones such as the Underworld franchise, with Kate Beckinsale.

For her role in Luc Besson’s The Fifth Element, she learned a language with 400 words, so when we hear her character speak, she’s actually saying something. Also, her outfit was designed by Jean-Paul Gaultier.

Despite the fact that her performance in The Messenger: The Story of Joan of Arc was applauded by several critics, she received a Razzie Award nomination for Worst Actress. Something similar happened when she began her career, being singled out as the Worst New Actress by the Return to the Blue Lagoon.

Milla Jovovich agreed to participate in the Resident Evil franchise because her brother was a fan of the game. She had to train karate, kickboxing, and do combat exercises and did almost all of her stunts.

Although the Resident Evil franchise has been successful worldwide, creating six sequels, none have been critically acclaimed. They all have less than 50% approval, with the highest being The Final Chapter with 37%.

She is married to Paul WS Anderson, whom she married in 2009. The man is the director of several of the Resident Evil tapes. But that is not her first marriage. When she was 16, she married her boyfriend Shawn Andrews, 21, but her mother annulled the marriage.

One of her films with the worst reception is Ultraviolet, which, according to the actress, was edited in such a way that the final product ended up being quite different and that if they had shown the original vision it would be a better work.

She started a clothing line with her friend, model Carmen Hawk, named Jovovich-Hawk in 2003, but in 2008 they decided to end the company because they wanted to focus on other things.

In 2002, she was said to be Prada’s muse, and in 2003, she was Gianni Versace’s favorite model and has worked in campaigns for Dior, Versace, Calvin Klein, H&M, Jacob & Co and Balmain.