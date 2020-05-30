“What they all said! Khloé Kardashian might be up to a reconciliation

During the confinement required, the socialite Khloé Kardashian, has remained in the eye of the hurricane motivated his relationship with his former spouse Tristan Thompson. After the painful and media rupture, with the former player of basketball, there have been many rumors that have appeared in the entertainment media. In fact, his mother Kris Jennerthe exposed publicly and said he even slept together.

Despite the fact that the member of the dynasty Kardashian-Jennerhas exposed his life point and has denied repeatedly any relationship with the father of her daughter True Thompson. It seems that there is something that I am not fit. Since the same Khloé admitted that during some months of confinement mandatory, shared his case with the star of the NBA under the excuse that True I needed to spend time with his father.

The statements of an anonymous

After a few days with the ocean calm, an anonymous source close revealed that the former couple “enjoys” especially of those dynamics correponsabilidad paternal. It seems that these activities dominate their day-to-day and remind them of old and better times. According to the information that was learned, this power has helped to “re-connect” emotionally with each other, after surviving a war sentimental.

“ Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson, take time together and isolated from the outside . And the truth is that they are very much enjoying your time with true. This period is also serving to reconnect on a personal level, without external influences that will put obstacles”, explained in detail by an informant. And maybe, there is some truth in this statement, as the very socialite said that she was tired of the rumors and that it was “his life”.

It is worth noting, that Khloé has not ruled out a complete to Thompson, as a parent of an upcoming child. In the realy show that you share with your family, “Keeping Up With The Kardashian“ said that she was taking treatment to freeze their eggs, and that I had thought of a donor. Of course, that came the name of Tristan, and even said that he had consulted and the basketball player showed no negative.