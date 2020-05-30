“Use my voice”: the powerful message against the racism of Coconut Gauff, the new star of world tennis

The murder of George Floyd revived in the last week the riots in the united States as a form of protest against racial violence by the police. Often, the stars of the sport do not engage in current issues and social policy because it generated controversy. But the new generations seem to have a different look. So what shows Coconut Gauffthe star juvenile of the tennis world, who issued a strong message on social networks.

“This is why I’m using my voice to fight against racism,” says the video released Coconut Gauff in your social networks . The sequence of images that shows the young tennis player has as protagonists to George Floyd and other citizens african americans killed by police in the united States. The video closes with the own Gauff in front of the camera in a gesture very strong. “Am I the following?”, ask for the tennis player feel.

The disclaimer of Coconut Gauff

In your account of Instagram, Coconut Gauff I had already done a demonstration for the murder of George Floyd. “When did you stop? When do we will be seen as human and not as a threat?”, he asked the tennis player of 16 years, who continued with his message in the networks. “Rest in peace to all the beautiful souls whose lives ended early because of the racism. No life will matter until all of society understands that the lives of black people matter “.

Coconut Gauff it is one of the rising stars of the tennis world. At 14 years of age showed conditions to reach the final of the Us Open in the junior category. In the past year, with 15 abriles, was consecrated champion of Roland Garros for youth and a month later made history by reaching the quarter finals at Wimbledon defeating in first round to one of their ídolas, Venus Williams. He only lost to the eventual champion of the tournament, the Romanian Simona Halep.

The appearance of Gauff caused an explosion in the world of tennis and the comparisons with the Williams sisters were not slow to appear. Gauff already won a title on the WTA circuit and this year again reached the final round of a Grand Slam. In Australia lost once more with the champion of the contest, the american Sofia Kenin. His career is handled by the company which is a partner of Roger Federer and his future is more than promising. But not only is the tennis, but think of the life of all.