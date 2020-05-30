The series that come and go this month of June, Series TV  Levante-EMV

EFE / Madrid The international phenomena ‘Thirteen reasons’, ‘Dark’ and ‘The 100’ arriving this June at your craved recent seasonsand their debut ‘The Head’, with Alvaro Morte become a scientist; an ‘At home’, recorded in confinement, or bet Amazon about the corruption in FIFA, ‘The president’.

‘THE HEAD’: ALVARO MORTE, BELOW ZERO (12 JUNE ORANGE TV)

After the jump international with ‘The house of paper’, Alvaro Morte shares cast with the cast more international in this series that places the characters at the international space station Polaris VI, in Antarctica, where they will have to keep the base in operation during the long polar night. One day, in the middle of the winter, the station ceases to communicate with the outside world.

The rest of the characters of this thriller directed by Jorge Dorado you have to find out what has happened to their peers over six episodes.

‘HOME’: DIRECTORS WHO RECORDED WITH MOBILE(3 JUNE HBO)

Series with chapters autoconclusivos recorded during the confinement by the directors of the film, Leticia Dolera, Rodrigo Sorogoyen, Paula Ortiz, Carlos Marqués-Marcet and Elena Martin.

The realization has had to follow the stricter rules of the state of alarm, and only have been able to serve a mobile and some accessories to burn it, and do it in record time.

‘THIRTEEN REASONS’: HARASSMENT AND SECRETS (T4, 5 JUNE NETFLIX)

The series apparently teenager who became a success due to the hardness of the issues involved, like bullying and all the problems that entails, or the suicide of Hannah Baker (Katherine Langford) in the first season, comes to an end.

After the murder of the Bryce Walker (Justine Prentice), rapist of Hannah and Jessica, Alisha Boe), students in the final year of the Liberty High prepare for graduation. However, before it is separated should be to keep hidden a dangerous secret and make decisions that could change their lives forever.

‘THE 100’: WHAT WILL ACHIEVE THE 100 LIVE IN PEACE?(T7, JUNE 15, SYFY)

Over six seasons, ‘The 100’ have done everything possible to survive on Earthbut nothing has worked.

Now, after 125 years travelling through space, Bellamy (Bob Morley), Clarke (Eliza Taylor), Octavia (Marie Avgeropoulos) and the other protagonists will have to fight for their lives and the future of humanity on a new planet, where they hope to begin again and to live finally in peace.

‘DARK’: finally you’ll KNOW WHO IS MARTHA (T3, 27 JUNE NETFLIX)

Coinciding with the date of the final Apocalypse of the series, ‘Dark’ comes to an end. Fiction German created by Baran bo Odar and Jantse Friese that tells the story of four families in the small village of Winds, in the disappearing children in strange circumstances.

The time travel and parallel worlds argue the plot of this series that left its followers with the question of who is that girl identical to Martha (Lisa Vicari) after seeing her die in earlier episodes.

‘WHY KILL WOMEN’: BLACK COMEDY (26 JUNE HBO)

The director of ‘desperate housewives’, Marc Cherry is responsible for this black comedy that follows three women from different eras they have lived in the same house and whose marriages have been various infidelities.

HBO will launch the first full season (which we do not often do) that will be starring Ginnifer Goodwin, Lucy Liu, and Kirby Howell-Baptiste who will interpret to a housewife of the sixties, a woman of high society in the eighties and a lawyer present.

‘I COULD DESTROY YOU’: IS NOT NOT ALSO IN THE UK (JUNE 8, HBO)

Three years after the movement ‘MeToo’ in the Uk, Michaela Coel creates this fiction that deals, directly and provocatively to the issue of consent sexual today.

Coel, icon of this movement, is drugged one night in London during an appointment. The fact the it takes to rethink the topic of sexual consent and the new ways of relating by dating through mobile applications. Reamar the pieces to know what happened that night and how to report what is naturalized will be the storyline of this fiction.

‘THE PRESIDENT’: FOOTBALL AND CORRUPTION (5 JUNE AMAZON PRIME)

With cities of Latin America, Europe and the united States as a backdrop, the series of eight chapters discusses the history of the corruption scandal in FIFA’s Gate 2015.

Starring Andres Parra in the role of Sergio Jadue, president of a small club of soccer of chile, who went from being an unknown to a key player in the conspiracy of bribes of us $ 150 million at the hands of the infamous president of the Association of Argentine Football, Julio Grondona (Luis Margani).

‘FAR BEYOND: MAKING OF FROZEN 2’ (26 JUNE DISNEY)

This documentary series of six episodes will take the viewer to get under the skin of the actors Kristen Bell (Anna), Idina Menzel (Elsa), Josh Gad (Olaf), Jonathan Groff (Kristoff), Sterling K. Brown (Lieutenant Mattias) and Evan Rachel Wood (Iduna), as well as in the head of the director, screenwriter, and creative director Jennifer Lee, and, know in this way how they made the whole Kingdom of Arendellein a race against the clock to deliver the film on time.

‘THE GREAT’: ELLE FANNING IS THE TSARINA (JUNE 18, STARZPLAY)

Dramatic comedy satirical of time, written by one of the writers of ‘The Favourite’, Tony McNamara, ‘The Great’ follow the steps of a Catherine the Great young woman (Elle Fanning), funny, and irreverentthat you try to get rid of her husband Peter III (Nicholas Hoult) clumsy ruler of a state full of traitors.

Decided to take the power, Catherine the Great went, to the death of the tsar, being an outsider to the empress that more time would occupy the throne of Russia, 34 years old, and one of the most powerful figures of History.