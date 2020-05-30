Shakira returns to Disney this weekend

At 8:00 pm Sunday, may 31, Disney Channel will broadcast the ‘Disney Family Sing Along’, an initiative in which renowned artists sing songs of the classic Disney from their homes.

This version will count with the participation of the singer in barranquilla Shakira, who once again interprets ‘Try Everything’, a song from the soundtrack of the animated movie ‘Zootopia’, where the colombian played Gazelle.

Another surprise includes Christina Aguilera singing in Spanish the song ‘remember me’, which became part of the soundtrack of the movie ‘Coco’. Other artists that join this great concert are Rebel Wilson, Seth Rogen, Idina Menzel, John Legend, Jennifer Hudson, Katy Perry, among others.