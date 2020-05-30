“Racists should not be presidents”

Steve Kerr, coach of the award-winning Golden State Warriors, loaded very harshly against Donald Trump. The world of the NBA is united in its criticism of the US president, after the death of George Floyd in a new case of police brutality in Minneapolis.

After calling Trump’s “thugs” to the demonstrators protesting at the death of the man, Steve Kerr has responded on Twitter and has been very clear in his opinion on the leader of the USA.

“By this racist should not be presidents”, wrote Kerr, the few that remembered the words of Trump calling “the sons of p***” the players of the NFL that hincaban the knee when it sounded like the national anthem.

Thank you @PabloTorre for the perfect text. In 2017 Trump called kneeling NFL players who peacefully protested police brutality ‘sons of bitches.’ Last night I called Minneapolis protesters ‘thugs.’ This is why racists shouldn’t be allowed to be president. https://t.co/klcg8TeCDK — Steve Kerr (@SteveKerr) May 29, 2020

The Warriors, in addition, no longer were the White House to celebrate his wedding ring champions of the NBA when Donald Trump was elected president.

Kerr also reacted, on this occasion in a positive way, to messages on networks shared Jamal Crawford, Dejounte Murray, Jayson Tatum, and Barack and Michelle Obama, former president and former prime lady of the united states.

The death of Floyd has done to react to the NBA. LeBron James he was one of the first position and in a burst by a new case of racial violence and police brutality in the US.

Donald Trump, with his subsequent statements, has fueled more calls and adds a new ‘enemy’ in the world of sport. Their rifirrafes with, for example, Megan Rapinoe were more commented on the football World cup in France in 2019.

The player does not rule out of fact be passed on to the policy to face Donald Trump.

