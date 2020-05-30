New images of Jace and Clary in Paris – Shadowhunters – Spoiler Time

Still not the end, February, the month of love, and to continue with this tone, EW we have presented the first images of Clary and Jace in Parisdirectly in front of the tower Eiffel.

The episode, titled “Original Sin”of the season 3B, will be transmitted to the March 4, and you will see Clary and Jace in the romantic city of love, Paris; while she tries desperately to escape her current situation. By what we have already seen in the official trailer, Clary return of the death, but will not be the same.

Also in the photos we can see the true brother of Clary, Jonathan Morgensternnow played by the actor Luke Baineswho will be the enemy of the season.

Shadowhunters will come back with their latest episodes the February 25, by Freeform, to then finish with a two-hour movie.

¡Czech below the images!