Michelle Obama re-elected ‘the woman most admired in the world’

Two years after the end of the second legislature of her husband as president of the united States, Michelle Obama it has been elected as ‘the woman most admired in the world’according to the latest survey conducted by Gallup. The former prime Lady holds this title for the second consecutive year, very above of Melania Trump that has only gotten 5% of the votes. The wife of Barack Obama tops the list of these ten women admired, among which also is the queen Elizabeth II; Nancy Pelosi, speaker of the House of Representatives; the German chancellor, Angela Merkel, or Hillary Clinton and Greta Thunberg, tied in the latest posts listing. After this election, their appreciation has not been made wait, and Michelle has shared publicly a message where he has wanted to do a review that has been a decade important for her, as for all your family. In fact, to be the woman most admired in the world has been the golden clasp to these ten years of fulfilling dreams with her husband and their daughters.



Already when he came to the White House after the election of her husband as President, the role of Michelle it was most active in dealing with a social work where the well-being of children it was his priority. Since the end of the second term of Obama in front of the u.s. government, the Foundation Obama has been their center of operations from where he has continued advocating for healthy lifestyle habits in children and adolescents, as well as by schooling and the well-being of girls around the world. Just a few weeks ago that the attorney participated with the Julia Roberts in the event ‘Leaders: the Asia-Pacific region’, as representatives of the Alliance for the Opportunities of Girls. With this action both women had the opportunity to get to know different local NGOS that work for girls of different ages receive an education.



While Michelle Obama it is the most admired, her husband has also been in first place, tied with his successor in office, Donald Trumpwho has reached to this position by increasing its number of followers in this last poll. Both leaders are in the top 10 of the men most admired in the who is also another former president, in this case Jimmy Carter, that 39 years after leaving the Presidency, remains an important figure for many americans. Bill Gates, the Pope Francis and the Dalai Lama are some of the other gentlemen who admire respondents.