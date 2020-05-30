Katie Holmes humbles himself and asks for financial help to her ex-husband Tom Cruise

Katie Holmes has order financial aid her ex-husband, the actor Tom Cruisesince that is located in “financial ruin” as revealed by the magazine InTouch. The actress, 41, has been forced to such a “humiliating” decision because of urgent need of cash due to that you have liquidity problems for the purposes of the quarantine by the pandemic the covid-19.

The actress, in a recent photo

(Jason Mendez / Getty Images)



















“Katie was proud of to get away from Tom without to ensure a financial agreement is important. But looking back that may have been a big mistake, ” said the source magazine. “Katie has a lot of expenses and is not receiving a salary regular movies or television programs at this time. It is not only in her career as an actress that has stalled,” the source added. In addition to television, the actress earns enough money with appearances at regular events and sale of products, a source of income that has also been due to interrupt due to the current health crisis.

In 2012, Katie Holmes asked for divorce to Tom Cruise, of 57 years, after six years of marriage. The actress claimed irreconcilable differences and asked for custody of Suri. The main reason that led the actress to take the step was the obsession disproportionate that showed her husband by scientology. The actor wanted Suri to join a branch of scientology in which the children are sent, without their parents, to immerse themselves in the beliefs with discipline similar to the military.





Katie Holmes split in 2012, Tom Cruise, and only receives $ 400,000 a year for the support of their daughter Suri











After their divorce, Katie Holmes gets $ 400,000 a year for child support for their daughter Suri, but never received any compensation for their divorico of Tom Cruise. Last year, the actress also split from actor Jamie Foxx, with whom he formed partner since 2013 to 2019. And now it seems that Holmes not left another option that to seek help from her ex-husband. It is a situation "humiliating" for the actress, it defined the source of InTouch.








