How the MCU gets a romance totally wrong

The romance in a superhero franchise is usually automatic, or at least go through the history of cinema. In the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it seems a bit more complicated since it rarely plays a central role.

On the one hand, many of the Avengers are already married, if their private lives are sometimes to one side. There are only some small examples to show romance real, with Steve Rogers / Peggy Carter bringing together one of the most famous.

Some romances in the MCU are more maddening, as the relationship between Peter Quill and Gamora. Others are equally frustrating, this is why more and more fans begin to say that the MCU makes the romance the wrong way.

What romances worked, and what seemed to be too artificial? The fans have some opinions amazing.

Does the MCU really is wrong with romance?

Kevin Present | Jesse Grant / . for Disney

RELATED: The writers of ‘Avengers: Endgame reveal why the black widow and the romance of the Hulk were ignored

On Reddit, a user began a thread asking fans what they thought that MCU did well and poorly. In the opinion of the initiator of the thread, thought that the MCU lacked the most in their romantic relationships. However, it is still called Steve and Peggy as an exception.

All the world knows that Steve and Peggy are the true jewel of romantic, even if no one sees the true beauty of this until the very end of Endgame. After all, what better scene romantic you can conjure from the MCU to see Steve and Peggy dancing slowly in their living room after he came back to the 1940s?

Perhaps stop there, however, in spite of many other romances, and chemical potential in the movies of the MCU. It could be said that some of the other relations mentioned above (and others) never developed enough. Scott Lang and Hope van Dyne (Paul Rudd / Evangeline Lilly) is a good example.

Well, this is the opinion of the fan of Reddit before. As they say: “The only one that worked was Cap and Peggy, which was amazing. But what about Tony and Pepper? Bruce and Nat? Quill and Gamora? Peter and MJ? Not really exploded emotionally. “

Perhaps the MCU made the romance better of what you think of the fans

Other fans on Reddit have their own opinions, some more in favor of the romances mentioned above. On the one hand, Tony Stark and Pepper Potts have some good times together. If you do not were given little time to develop your marriage completely, the final scene between the two (while Tony lay dying) was a proof of their strong bond.

In terms of Bruce Banner and Natasha Romanoff: some intrigue was still evident. A good example was how the Hulk always acted more calm when you see it. In addition, no one should forget that the Hulk threw that park bench to realize that Natasha had died.

Connections romantic emotional were definitely there in all cases. Some of them are still not matched, which can be placed in the categories of Quill / Gamora and Peter / MJ.

What will improve these romances in the upcoming films / phases of the MCU?

The romance definitely works differently in the MCU

RELATED: The people can’t overcome the strange thing is the relationship of Tony Stark and Wanda in the MCU

With all the time travel that is done lately in the MCU, the romances are more than a little messy as a result. Of course, it worked well for Steve Rogers, but created a strange situation with Gamora and Quill. To update: the last of Gamora visit this in Endgame after your I current dies.

Gamora from past to now do not remember the romance, only that she and Quill had. Their scenes romantic past together they were literally out of this world, including Quill teaching him to dance. As strange as that outside, can re-ignite their romance in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, although having to start all over again.

Peter Parker and MJ are still dating high school. Not yet seen how it blooms this, something without a doubt expanded in Spider-Man 3. In total, one should have the romance in full in the MCU, even if they stumbled in the past due to overwhelming plot points.

The irony here is that Marvel could have had a romance better in the television than in the movies. The consensus is that the romance between Leo Fitz and Jenna Simmons in Agents of SHIELD could be romance more attractive under the banner of Marvel up to now.