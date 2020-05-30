For Woody Allen allegations against her became in fashion – Shows

Mexico city, Mexico. The writer and american director Woody Allen called to certain actors of Hollywood’s “selfish” to accuse him of committing sexual abuse, he also said that making complaints about him became a fad among the artistic guild.

The director of the 84-year-old shared the newspaper The Guardian their position in regard to the allegations of child sexual abuse that have been made towards him from 30 years ago, “The actors have no idea of the facts and cling to a safe position, public and selfish and questioned, “Who in the world is not against child sexual abuse?”.

Allen also pointed out that the allegations on your person has become a practice of fashion and emphasized that this fact is as if all of a sudden all eat kale, and added that nobody would give importance to the topic.

“I thought people would see it as garbage, ridiculous immediately and from day one never took it seriously. I mean, it’s like being confronted with a story that kill six people with a machine gun”, said the director of films such as Vicky Cristina Barcelona.

Qualified to such actors as opportunistic and explained that although explain the facts time and time again, this won’t matter, “For some reason, emotionally, it is important that you buy the story”.

Signs to the director of the film were made after the accusation made by his adoptive daughter Dylan Farrow, who was seven years old Allen had abused her, however, the filmmaker denied the facts that apparently occurred in 1992.

When she came to know the news, some Hollywood actors showed their support to Dylan Farrow, among them Natalie Portman, Greta Gerwig, Ellen Page, Timothée Chalamet, Mira Sorvino and Evan Rachel Wood.