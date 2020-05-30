Coronavirus | Danna Paola is having fun in quarantine singing classic RBD | COVID-19 | México | Instagram | NNDC Fame

In full quarantine to avoid contagion and the spread of coronavirus, Danna Paola took advantage of the free time to make a special gift to their thousands of fans of the social networks.

The actress of “Elite” delighted his fans with his interpretation of the song “Just stay quiet”, the famous grouping Rebelde (RBD). Through their stories of Instagramthe actress shared the videos where he appears singing an acoustic version of the theme.

In the clip we see a mexican artist with a guitar in hand and accompanied by a small group of friends.

On the other hand, Danna Paola turned to their social networks to in order to deny the rumours about a possible contagion by COVID-19. “That I retained in Spain is a lie, I’m good. Thanks to heaven, everything has been fine”, indicated in their Stories of Instagram.

In addition, the artist advocated for the prevention and asked not to share false information about the topic. “We are conscious, intelligent, and patient (…) it is better to be safe than sorry (…) you have to be smart and take the right steps and be well informed”, noted.

The singer was forced to cancel concerts in Mexico and assured that the safety and well-being are critical in these times of uncertainty for the outbreak of the COVID-19.

Thus, through his Twitter account, informed their followers that deferred these concerts and canceled his visits to some countries of America and Europe. A decision that saddened his fans.

I love you, the safety and well-being of all is what matters most to me. We will see you soon 💜 https://t.co/3dg1CwMMIh — Danna Paola (@dannapaola) March 18, 2020

