Britney Spears shares the playlist ultimate for lovers of the pop of 2000’s | Music

No matter the time that passes for some songs, as will standing from the chair and transporting us to one of the times music golden of the industry. Yes, we talk about the pop of the 2000that revolutionized all styles and marked a before and an after in the consumption of this art, especially for the younger generations.

This fact also coincided with technological advances that allowed us to “lead” our favorite songs to the street to enjoy it every second. Blessed MP3!

Without a doubt, the issues that came to light during this time became true milestones. Even the older súperestrellas of the music fell rendered before the hits from his other teammates. One of them is Britney Spears that, 20 years after, has decided to recall on a playlist of some of the issues with which it shared success.

In this list of songs find hits from some of the boybands more mythical, such as *NSYNC or the Backstreet Boys. Although there is also space for the Girl Power. Madonna, Christina Aguilera, Jennifer Lopez and the own Britney were some of the greatest concerning women of the time. Although the singer has also reminded Ricky Martin, Justin Timberlake, and even 50 Cent.

Britney “miss 2000”, and not only what we say, but the own artist through the title of this playlist. “For me, these songs remind me of the time in that Oops! he saw the light, that was so special to me. I hope that you will like also”says Spears in Apple Music.

What is certain is that it is not the only surprise that our protagonist has prepared for his followers. Has launched unexpectedly your theme Mood Ringthat was only available in the deluxe version of Glory that is launched in the japanese market. And of course, the song has taken just a few hours in excel on all digital platforms.

Something we are clear, and that is that no matter the time pass, because Britney will always be remembered as a true icon of the 2000s.