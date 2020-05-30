Britney Spears publishes a playlist with all your favorite songs, I know them!

Britney Spears publishes a playlist with all your favorite songs ¡Conocelas!

Britney Spears fascinated their fans with a playlist that contains your favorite songs from the pop music of the 2000, and includes artists such as NSYNC and Christina Aguilera.

The princess of pop, Britney Spears is taking over the playlist I MISS Y2K of Apple Musicin which revealed the 30 best songs that were released 20 years ago, with themes of the artists Christina Aguilera, Justin Timberlake, Mariah Carey and more.

“I can’t believe that they have passed 20 years since that came out many of these songs,” said Britney Spears to Apple Music, according to a press release. “For me, these songs remind me of the period of time in which it came out “Oops! I did again”, a special moment for me. I hope that the love you as I do.”

The singer, 38-year-old started the playlist with “Always Be My Baby” Carey, that Spears told Apple Music that is “a favorite of mine for her”; “Mariah is one of the main reasons that I started to sing … it’s just amazing,” added the singer.

Britney Spears also included “What a Girl wants” of Christina Aguilera, although according to the rumors, the two singers spent much of the 2000 as rivals, as both began their career in his childhood in The Mickey Mouse Club before entering in the scene of pop music in the late 90s and spent years denying their rivalry.

Also on the list is “Crazy in Love” by Beyoncé, a song that “really gives me want to dance,” said Spears, “Who better to make you want to dance to Beyoncé?”, added.

In addition, Britney Spears included in the playlist, the song of Dixie Chicks, “Cowboy Take Me Away”; that the singer chose her because, “This song makes me think of being outside and fall in love!”.

Justin Timberlake and Britney Spears become the power couple of the 90s



In addition, the song of NSYNC, “It’s Gonna Be Me” also appears on the playlist of Britney Spears, who had an affair with the member of the band, Justin Timberlake for three years before splitting in 2002.

Britney Spears celebrates 20 years of career

Earlier this month, Britney Spears celebrated the 20th anniversary of their second album, “Oops! I did again” with a nostalgic video Instagram created by a fan.

Its publication on Instagram showed a compilation of videos of music videos of Spears and interviews that he did while making and promoting the album.

“Thank you to whoever has made this … … I almost drop the phone. Not what I expected!” Spears wrote alongside the video. “Wow, 20 years since this album, the anticipation and the butterflies that I felt before I left were crazy All my expectations were exceeded! ”

“And it’s all thanks to you, thanks for follow me and grow with me, ” continued Spears, “I’m a lucky girl. God bless and thank you to all”.

15 years ago, “Oops! I did again”, it had the record sales largest for an album by a female artist, debuting at the top of the Billboard 200 and selling 1.319.000 copies in its first week, according to Billboard. “25” Adele broke the record of Britney Spears in 2015.

The album also has the seventh week of sales the largest among the albums of EE. UU. And the second between sets of women from that Nielson Music / MRC Data began tracking sales data in 1991.