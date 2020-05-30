Between the pain and the disease: Sclerosis and Celebrities | THE IMPARTIAL

Multiple sclerosis (MS) is a degenerative disease whose origin is still uncertain and that this may 30th marks its world day.

It is an autoimmune disease that affects the brain and spinal cord (central nervous system). Suffered more by women than by men.

The disorder is most commonly diagnosed between 20 and 40 years of age, but can be seen at any age.

Among the multiple and painful symptoms are loss of balance, spasms, numbness of joints, constipation, incontinence, double vision, or partial loss of vision.

As well as facial pain, depression, atrophy, speech and swallowing.

Living with this disease is a challenge, but many familiar faces have helped to give visibility and to show that, even though there is no treatment for it, you can work to slow its progression and making therapies to improve the symptoms.

These are some well-known characters who have lived close to the difficulties associated to this pathology, known as the ‘disease of a thousand faces’.

Maria Pombo. The Spanish model has relied on social networks that is waiting for the results of the test of myelin that has been done to know if you have this ailment.

A diagnosis of multiple sclerosis, the myelin “is not proof of entry, is a test that is performed when there is a suspicion most sustained, before there are other ways to rule out the disease,” says the specialist.

Michelle Obama. No, she does not have it, but your father does. Of him and his courage to face the life in those conditions, has spoken on more than one occasion. Are diagnosed with it very young, but never ceased to work or fight to live a life as normal as possible.

Gloria Estefan. Their struggle was also that of his father. And what has manifested these years, giving support to awareness-raising campaigns to make the lives of patients like him.

JK Rowling, famous for her Harry Potter saga, lost his mother, when he was only 45 years, through the fault of the EM. Their involvement with the research to eliminate the disease or at least alleviate its effects came to the point that, when she turned that age with the death of her mother, donated 12 million to open a center dedicated to research on the same in Edinburgh.

Selma Blair. It was October of 2018, when he wrote in his social networks: “I’m disabled. I fall down sometimes. I drop things. My memory is clouded. And my left side is asking for directions to a GPS is broken. But we are on it. And I laugh, and I don’t know exactly what I’ll do, but I’ll do the best I can. Since my diagnosis ten and a half of the night of August 16, I have had the love and support of my friends.”

We never know what kills us”.

From that, we explained to her small son Arthur to the situation, and he understood it in the best way, until he is teasing her.

Stephen Hawking. Life is prodigious. At the age of 22 he was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. His mobility was limited to a part of the body but enough to make a life given over to science.

Jack Osbourne. Son of the singer of Black Sabbath, Ozzy Osbourne, announced in 2012 that had been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, to which he reacted with “upset and frustrated” when he heard the news: “I Just have a baby, work it is phenomenal… I could Not stop thinking: why now?”.

Another celebrity who has confessed to suffering EM is the star of ‘The Sopranos’, Jamie-Lynn Sigler, who announced his diagnosis in 2016. Then said that she knew that I suffered from for years but that the symptoms had been accelerated.

Nicoletta Mantovani, the widow of Luciano Pavarotti, broke his silence in 2007, and acknowledged to have multiple sclerosis, which she was diagnosed shortly after turning a year next to the singer. “I told Luciano that he could no longer continue with him because I was going to become a huge burden.

He told me: ‘Until now we loved you, but from now on I adore you, and together we will overcome this'”, he told in an interview.

