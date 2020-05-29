‘Wolfman’ Ryan Gosling could add up to a key piece of ‘Bad Education’

The new version of the werewolf is preparing to come to the big screen, starring Oscar nominee Ryan Gosling, and now the production may include in its ranks a new item that worked on the movie ‘Bad Education’, as it was reported that Cory Finley could direct ‘Wolfman’.

This upcoming adaptation of the monster classic film, is part of the plan of Universal Studios to renew his Dark Universe that failed in the first attempt with ‘The Mummy’, but she has revived the idea after the successful box office of ‘The Invisible Man’ with Elisabeth Moss, though now the following installments of this saga will have a tone more independent and not so full of special effects.

So to direct this project with a court more independent, and with a tone of terror is psychological, Universal Studios has been having talks with different directors, however, the portal’s Variety points out that one of the names that sounds more like you among all the candidates is Cory Finley.

The filmmaker does not have a long career in the seventh art, however, has led to recognized actors like Anya Taylor-Joy and Hugh Jackman in the feature film ‘Thoroughbreds’ (2017) and ‘Bad Education’ (2019) respectively, and both productions were a success in their time in the circles of independent film.

Although it is not a fact that Cory Finley could direct ‘Wolfman’, the script will be written by Lauren Schuker Blum and Rebecca Angelo, who worked on the libretto of the series ‘Orange is the New Black’ to the platform of Netflix.