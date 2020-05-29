Who have been the girlfriends and wives of Dennis Rodman?

The NBA star, Dennis Rodman, has had a great career that put him on a pedestal, and had taken him to see the fame, the power and the money. This allowed him to develop a life, in some episodes of controversy, as the travel shooting to Las Vegas, the holidays, the fines of the league and links with women.
As in the flat sports, his personal life was also intense and constantly changing. Has had since romances spirited as Carmen Electra, even the most unexpected as the Madonna. Following a review by the women who fell in love with.
Annie Bakes began a relationship with the athlete before he entered the NBA, and played in their first team, Detroit Piston in 1986. The couple had a baby in 1988, whom they called Alexis. In 1992 they were married but just a year after it all ended with a divorce.
Another of the romances known to the athlete is the one that he had with the actress, model, entrepreneur, and producer, Carmen Electra, who is married nothing more and nothing less than Las Vegas in 1998. Another marriage short, since in spite of the fiery encounter, Carmen filed for divorce in march of 1999.
After his break with Electra, Rodman started to go out with Michelle Moyer, with whom he had two children: DJ Rodman currently has 20 years, and his sister Trinity Rodman, one more year girl. In 2003, having already formed a family, married, but again the marriage failed a year. The divorce official was in 2012 but were already separated a long time before.
The “queen of pop” was also related to Rodman. What they had was not a stable relationship, rather spent a good time and had fun together. In an interview in 1995, Rodman confirmed the rumors and said that he had had an “adventure” with the mega-star.