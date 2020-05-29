What trilogy with Disney? Josh Boone spoke of the plans of ‘The New Mutants’

Despite delays to its launch and the changes of distributor, the director of the new movie of the mutants, you still have faith to be able to fulfill his plans for that film, so some fans believe that could be the union of these characters to the Movie Universe of Marvel (MCU) and other point out that filmmaker Josh Boone wants a trilogy of ‘The New Mutants’.

For those who do not remember ‘The New Mutants’, is a feature film that combines the horror genre with the superhero, so I thought that this was going to renew the saga of the X-Men, now completed, has unfortunately had a road to the cinemas full of obstacles , either by another production of the mutants had problems with their release or by the purchase of FOX by Disney, and even by the pandemic of the coronavirus.

All of the above led to a delay of almost two years, however, finally be able to see it on the big screen, and in addition, the director of the production, Josh Boone has hope that with this opening being able to start a trilogy of these young mutants.

“Finally, after all this time, I was able to make the film of my ‘New Mutants’, and I’m proud of it. What I hope now is that it is sufficiently successful as to allow me to complete a trilogy. I have everything planned out” Boone to SFX Magazine .

Although this sounds encouraging, it could be complicated to achieve, since Kevin Present, president of Marvel Studios already has projects ready for mutants in the MCU, so making a saga apart from these characters is probably not good for profits, although they could do the same to DC and explain that this is all part of a multiverse.

View this post on Instagram we’re back A publication shared by the New Mutants (@newmutantsfilm) the 13 May 2020 10:06 PDT

‘The New Mutants’ at the end will be released August 28, in the cinemas and not on digital platforms such as HULU, a request made by many netizens who are already desperate to see the movie starring Anya Taylor-Joy, Maisie Williams, Blu Hunt and Charlie Heaton.