What movies Netflix will be for the Oscars?

Last Saturday would have been the closing ceremony of the Cannes film Festival, which as you all know, this year not had, nor will have place in the French Riviera. In France, the rooms would open, espaciosamente, the 22nd of June. In Italy, it is assumed that the 15th of the next month.

And what about Argentina?

In the united States there are already 350 of the 5,400 cinema complexes open (even though more than half of them are, as we said in our column of last week, autocines), but the people now not going.



“Mank” is the movie of Ron Howard on the set of “the Citizen”. NETFLIX

While, and going back to Cannes, simply the Festival, awarded to films that had been selected to compete a label or tag to that these securities exhibit when they are released commercially. Or even if they are selected by other international festivals, where they can compete.

The frustrated President of the Jury of the edition 2020, Spike Lee, who has already confirmed that he will in the of 2021, would have presented, out of competition, of course, Da 5 Bloods or Brothers-in-arms, June 12, to debut globally Netflix. It is about four veterans-americans who return to Vietnam in search of the remains of his squad leader fallen in battle.



Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas, the first photos together. The actress plays Marilyn Monroe in “Blonde”.

“Your new film, Gives 5 Bloodswould have come to the Croisette and it would have marked the return of Netflix to the red carpet, out-of-competition, of course -had told the president of the Festival Thierry Frémaux-. We were prepared for a fabulous Cannes with films such as The French Dispatch Wes Anderson and Three Stories Nanni Moretti, but no longer be part of the Official Selection and are now available to go to the other side”.

It is known that the giant of the streaming does not get along well with Cannes. What no one knew is that, apparently, Netflix not be presented in 2020, the production of great filmmakers in any competitive show.

And yes, it gives to think that several of these titles Netflix will be, if the Academy allows it, in consideration for the Oscar.

If the Oscars were delivered in February next year. Or do you delay?



The cover of the book “Good Morning, Midnight”, in which it is based, the new film by and with George Clooney.

That includes David Fincher, who six years of the premiere of his latest feature film, Lost -no, of Luisana Lopilato is another – again, brand new on a big screen -if the coronavirus allows-. The director of Deadly sins he forged a strong relationship with Netflix as of House of Cards and Mindhunter (of which he was producer and directed chapters), which produced Mankhis new film. No release date -but for sure before the 25th of December, for which, apparently, can compete for the Oscars – has as its protagonist Gary Oldman as Herman Mankiewicz, who was the co-screenwriter of The Citizenof Orson Welles. The libretto of Mank it was written by Jack Fincher, the father of David, who died in 2003. Rounding out the cast is Amanda Seyfried, Lily Collins, and Charles Dance.

Ron Howard, winner of the Oscar as best director for A brilliant mind, Netflix has Hillbilly Elegy. Is the new fiction of the filmmaker after Han Solo: A history of Star Wars and a couple of documentaries, one about Pavarotti. Based on the best-seller of J. D. Vance, is a drama about the experience that took the author growing up in the midwest, an area conservative and with huge pockets of poverty. Two actresses multinominadas an Oscar, but never got it, share the cast: Glenn Close (7 times losing) and Amy Adams (in 6 opportunities).

The new zealander Andrew Dominik, the Chopper and The assassination of Jesse James by the coward Robert Ford, who also directed a couple of episodes of Mindhunteris behind it Blondea chronic fictitious of the inner life of Marilyn Monroe, who plays the cuban Ana de Armas. Yes, the actress Blade Runner 2049that was at the side of Daniel Craig in Between knives and secrets, and will be in No time to diethe last of the british as James Bond.

And we don’t know what to expect from George Clooney as a director. The gentleman in The Midnight Sky directs and stars in. It embodies, in this story posapocalíptico, to Augustine, a scientist alone in the Arctic, while you fight to avoid that Sully’s (Felicity Jones, view in Rogue One, The theory of everything, Inferno) and his fellow astronauts to return to Earth on a mysterious global catastrophe.

It is true, there is more uncertainty, concerns than certainties, questions than answers.