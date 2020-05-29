Vienna and the Fantomes (2020). Trailer Film.

Today we get the trailer for Vienna and the Fantomes, this movie has a very distinct flavor road movie and peli indieof those low-budget, and or you come out very well or you go out of those that do not know what face to put. This one in particular does not seem to have many effects, and will focus more on the day-to-day of a group of musicians that go in your caravan and live.

The tape will be released directly with the system on demand (on-demand or something like that in Spanish), and your date will be June 30. Already it seems that the world of the exhibition rooms, by one thing or another, is condnado to disappear.

Argument

A teenage girl begins a journey of self-discovery and survival as part of a convoy of a punk band, through the united States in the years 80. (FILMAFFINITY)

Release date

June 30 (on-demand).

Trailer

Gallery of Images

Technical Data Sheet

Original title: Vienna and the Fantomes

Year: 2020

Duration: 105 min.

Country: United States United States

Address: Gerardo Naranjo

Script: Gerardo Naranjo

Music: Will Patterson

Photography: Emilio Valdés

Producer: Lola Pictures / Verisimilitude / Silver State Production Services

Gender: Drama

Actors: Dakota Fanning, Zöe Kravitz, Evan Rachel Wood, Jeremy Allen White, Sarah Steele, Caleb Landry Jones, Frank Dillane, Olivia Luccardi, Eileen Rene Prudhont, Jenny Pellicer, Lenna Karacostas, Katana Martinez, Megan Fabyan Campbell, Jon Bernthal, Philip Ettinger, John Prudhont, Deana Deatherage