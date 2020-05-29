Vienna and the Fantomes (2020). Trailer Film.

Today we get the trailer for Vienna and the Fantomes, this movie has a very distinct flavor road movie and peli indieof those low-budget, and or you come out very well or you go out of those that do not know what face to put. This one in particular does not seem to have many effects, and will focus more on the day-to-day of a group of musicians that go in your caravan and live.
The tape will be released directly with the system on demand (on-demand or something like that in Spanish), and your date will be June 30. Already it seems that the world of the exhibition rooms, by one thing or another, is condnado to disappear.
Argument
A teenage girl begins a journey of self-discovery and survival as part of a convoy of a punk band, through the united States in the years 80. (FILMAFFINITY)
Release date
June 30 (on-demand).
Trailer
Gallery of Images
Technical Data Sheet
Original title: Vienna and the Fantomes
Year: 2020
Duration: 105 min.
Country: United States United States
Address: Gerardo Naranjo
Script: Gerardo Naranjo
Music: Will Patterson
Photography: Emilio Valdés
Producer: Lola Pictures / Verisimilitude / Silver State Production Services
Gender: Drama
Actors: Dakota Fanning, Zöe Kravitz, Evan Rachel Wood, Jeremy Allen White, Sarah Steele, Caleb Landry Jones, Frank Dillane, Olivia Luccardi, Eileen Rene Prudhont, Jenny Pellicer, Lenna Karacostas, Katana Martinez, Megan Fabyan Campbell, Jon Bernthal, Philip Ettinger, John Prudhont, Deana Deatherage