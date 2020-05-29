TODAY LIVE STREAM: OHM LIVE

OHM Live

Established to overcome a global reach of more than 500 million households through its multiple transmission platforms, OHM LIVE it will become one of the charity events more great of the story, starring the diversity and humanity overall. In this virtual event without precedent, more than 200 celebrities within the spectrum of music, sport, cinema, art, fashion, health and wellness, have joined to this initiative, the first of its kind. A long list of super-latino stars that will play an important role for viewers in Latin America and the hispanic united States.

Talent participating in OHM LIVE

Adrian Martin, Adrienne Bailon, Alex Gonzalez, Alex Ramirez, Alvaro Rico, Ana Brenda Contreras, Andrea Navedo, Antonia San Juan, Antonio Orozco, Arturo Chacón Cruz, Barbara Lopez, Belinda, Carlos Rivera, Carlos Sobera, Carmen Soliman, Cecilia Krull Cecilia Suarez, Cristián De La Fuente, Daniel Delevin, Diana Riva, Domingo Zapata, Enrique Arce, Eric, Elijah, Esther Holly, Eva Langoria, Farruquito, Hirving Lozano, Horacio Pancheri, Ivan Sanchez, Javier Veiga, Jeannette Rodriguez, In Fact, Cinnamon, Jesse and Joy, Jesus Vazquez, Jorge Viladoms, José Mota, Karol Sevilla, Leah Remini, Lorena Bernal, Luis Fonsi, Luis Miguel Seguí, Maluma, Manuel Fuentes, Mar Saura, Mariana Attention, Mario Lopez, Miguel Bose, Michael Lake, Mikel Arteta, Natalia Jimenez, Natasha Bean, Nicolas Reyes, Pablo Carbonell, Paty Rodriguez, Pepe Barroso, Pepe Reina, Raul Jimenez, Reik, Ricky Martin, Roberto Gómez, Rosa Lopez, Tony Aguilar, Toñi Moreno, Victor Drija, Xavi Serrano, Zuleyka Rivera, and more.

The transmission of OHM Live the you can see here:

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JNLI35sSph8(/embed)VideoVideo related to ohm live, a charity event that will reach more than 500 million households how to see it? 2020-05-29T13:01:01-04:00

Pay It Forward: Part of the transmission of OHM Live it’s a segment driven by international celebrities, Asher Angel, CNCO, in fact, Cinnamon and Raja Kumari, which will help to make dreams come true, reward some selected with an amount of money to make it a reality. The winners will be offered the opportunity to split your money with another person to help propel the dreams, showing the human compassion in its truest form. This special segment has been produced by the executive of television, winning an Emmy award and be a keynote public Angelica Rosas McDaniel of Damn Entertainment, the actor / producer / philanthropist Jason Cinnamon and the producer of live events / booker of talent, Krissy Lindquist.

The programming of OHM Live it has been carefully constructed to present the main stars of each region as the “rush hour” (prime-time) moves across different continents. In the case of North America, Jason Derulo, Jewel, CeeLo Green, Jay Shetty, Deepak Chopra, Macy Gray and Sheila E, are just some of the celebrities who will participate.

Executive producer, Jason Canela: “Give life to OHM with this incredible team has been a trip so fun, that I wholeheartedly believe that we will reach our goal of the event to reach a billion dreams”.

Dream with us: in Addition to helping to raise funds for the relief efforts of COVID-19 all over the world, the organizers of OHM Live hope to collect a billion dreams. The dreams most inspiring will be shared during the transmission. Many of the 230 international stars who participate in OHM Live have already submitted their dreams to the web site ohm.constellation.art, including people like Alesha Dixon and soccer coach Mikel Arteta. All of the dreams presented on the site generate a unique piece of graphic art that can be shared on social networks. Here a video on how to submit your dream.

OHM Live also raise funds for various causes critical of COVID-19. All the income of the Constellation Dream Fund raised through OHM Live will be allocated to beneficiaries such as the Global Gift Foundation, Doctors Without Borders, Dubai Cares, the International Red Cross, the Red Crescent and FromU2Them, all of which are supporting those in the front line fighting against the global pandemic.