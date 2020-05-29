“The Politician”, season 2: release date on Netflix, what will happen, the actors, the characters and everything | Series TV | Video | Usa | Chips TV Fame

“The Politician”, the comedy created by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuck and Ian Brennan, who previously developed “Glee” and “Scream Queens”, received a direct order of two seasons, that is to say you will have a second batch of episodes. Might even have more, because in conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, Murphy revealed he has planned that the series has five seasons and, in each, Payton is this an election different, until you get to the presidential election.

In a recent interview with Collider he said: “We have a great second season and I think we are trying to discover how to mix them now in the age of social distancing. I’m really proud of it. I love what we came up with, Brad Falchuk, Ian Brennan and me.”

The Politician | The best of Payton and Georgina Hobart

In the first installment of “The Politician” everything revolves around Payton Hobart (Ben Platt), a student of wealthy Santa Barbara, California, who since the age of 7 knew he would be president of the united States. But first you have to learn to manage the political landscape more treacherous of all: the high school of Saint Sebastian.

To be elected President of the Student Council, secure a job at Harvard and stay on your particular path to success, Payton has to be more cunning than his ruthless classmates without sacrificing their own morality or his image carefully crafted.

WHAT WILL HAPPEN IN SEASON 2 OF “THE POLITICIAN”?

As seen at the end of the first season of “The Politician” where several years after all the characters are gathered to help Payton to recover and to campaign for the Senate of the state of New York, the second installment will continue from that point, following Payton into the new campaign.

According to the synopsis of Netflix, Payton Hobart struggle to overthrow Dede Standish in the race for the Senate of the State of New York. As a leader holder for a long time and admired leader of the majority in the Senate, with Hadassah Gold, at his side, it was assumed that the re-election of Dede it would be easy, but Payton, who sees this as the next step in his road to the Presidency: you must decide what type of politician he wants to be ultimately to be successful, even if it means exposing secrets, lies and a whirlwind.

Meanwhile, his mother, Georgina Hobart, taken a momentous decision that threatens to eclipsarlo and everything you hope to achieve. But if Payton wants to rise above politics petty and succeed without compromising their character, must find their voice and strengthen their political message to inspire and enthuse the voters.

Payton (Ben Platt) and Infinity (Zoey Deutch) in the second season of “The Politician” (Photo: Netflix)

“I think that where it ends the season 2, what I like to do is to take a couple of years and make Ben Platt to grow a bit for their final race,” said Murphy to Collider. “That obviously would be a presidential race, right? That was always what we had designed, and I think that is our plan,” he added.

He also added: “I’m going to wait. Ben is young, so I want to wait a couple of years to discover how to grow older a little. But that’s always been my plan.”

Payton (Ben Platt) and Andrew Cashman (Ryan Haddad) in season 2 of “The Politician” (Photo: Netflix)

TRAILER FOR SEASON 2 OF “THE POLITICIAN”

The second season of “The Politician” still no official trailer, but Monday 18 may 2020, Murphy shared a poster and the first images of the new episodes of the series.

How many episodes will the second season of “The Politician”? (Photo: Netflix)

ACTORS AND CHARACTERS OF “THE POLITICIAN” 2

Most of the protagonists will continue in the second season, between them, Payton (Ben Plat), their best friends and confidants, McAfee (Laura Dreyfuss) and James (Theo Germaine), his rivals who became friends, Astrid (Lucy Boynton), Skye (Rahne Jones) and Infinity (Zoey Deutch), and her unpredictable mother, Georgina (Gwyneth Paltrow).

Add to that Midler and Light, the partners romantic the current senator Dede Standish that will be played by Teddy Sears and Joe Morton; also, Sam Jaeger construed to Tino, a senator from Texas who shows up at the end of season 1.

Ben Platt as Payton Hobart

Gwyneth Paltrow as Georgina Hobart

Jessica Lange as Dusty

Zoey Deutch as Infinity Jackson

Lucy Boynton as Astrid

Julia Schlaepfer as Alice

David Corenswet as a River

Rahne Jones as Skye

Alice (Julia Schlaepfer), Payton (Ben Platt, McAfee (Laura Dreyfuss), James (Theo Germaine) and Skye (Rahne Jones) in season 2 of “The Politician” (Photo: Netflix)

WHEN WILL PREMIERE SEASON 2 OF “THE POLITICIAN”?

The second season of “The Politician” will premiere Friday, June 19th, 2020 Netflix.

Gwyneth Paltrow as Georgina Hobart in the season of “The Politician”

(Photo: Netflix)

EPISODES OF SEASON 1 OF “THE POLITICIAN”

Pilot. To discover that I expected a rival very charismatic in the school elections, Payton decides to run with someone to improve your image as a candidate. The comfortable Harrington. The choice of Payton to the position of vice president student gives talk. A family crisis reflota old resentments. The surprise of October. Payton is also in talks with Harvard. Meanwhile, a series of betrayals and unexpected a video scandalous show that this choice is an all or nothing. Lost. There are only a few days to the election, so Payton must decide what he is willing to reach to defeat his opponent. The voter. Payton makes a final attempt to win over the undecided voters, between them, a student listless that does not show any interest in the school choice. The murder of Payton Hobart: Part 1. After an unforgettable election day, Payton discusses the harsh reality of his ambition, he resumes contact with an old ally and faces a mortal danger. The murder of Payton Hobart: Part 2. Payton must overcome the most difficult challenge so far: to survive. Revelations, betrayals, and confessions complicate even more the situation. Vienna. An event takes Payton to re-evaluate your life, but a sudden opportunity could change everything in regards to their political aspirations.

