The million-dollar mansion that Khloé Kardashian sold in California

Khloé Kardashian is selling his luxurious mansion, located in The Oaks, Calabasas in Californiafor a million-dollar figure.

The property came into the market of the real estate with a cost of $18.9 million dollars.

According to reports Daily Mailthis is the house she bought the celebrity to the beginning of 2014, when he ended his relationship with the former player of basketball, Lamar Odom.

The mansion two-story with six bedrooms and seven bathrooms, plus a kitchen with island, a library, a private cinema, a swimming pool with hot tub, a detached house for guests and multiple gardens.

It also boasts of several terraces that offer stunning views of the mountains of California, living rooms, dining outside, at least six fireplaces, courtyards, close to three garage closed and elegant fountains.

Style Mediterranean Revival, the house belonged to Justin Bieber until 2014, when she sold it for $7.2 million, Khloé took to remodel it to your taste, investing $10 million dollars more.

The renovations brought the property to appear on the cover of magazines specialized in architecture as Architectural Digest and now in the program of real estate Real Talk of The Society Group, a signature of luxury goods, which represents the main agents in the world.

Previously it had been the home of the former wife of the actor Eddie Murphy, Nicole Murphy.

The luxurious mansion is located down the street from the mansion of his sister Kourtney and within five minutes of the house of the Hidden Hills of his mother Kris Jenner.

When it was put on the market, the agent Tomer Fridman, manager of the sale, tried to hide the identity of the owner, arguing that it was one of their customers favourite, with famous family in the neighborhood.

“When the young pop star has moved, I sold it to one of my clients favorite, favorite, that I can not mention his name, but the house appeared on the cover of Architectural Digest, her sister who lives down the street, so that both appeared on the cover of Architectural Digest,” he said in Real Talk.

The agent said that the house is among the 16 homes top of Malibu Canyon.

