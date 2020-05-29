‘The Great’: what is, release date, trailer and more on the set with Elle Fanning – News series

The satire was created by one of the writers of ‘The favorite’, so that promises to be very interesting.

Catherine II (or Catherine the Great) was empress of Russia for 34 years. Your journey is one of the most interesting in the history of the world, the subject of study due to every one of the decisions that characterized his empire. His private life was extremely scandalous and this interfered in their contributions to the economy of the country, as well as to the modernization. In addition, their political ambitions caused many problems in his family, and his sexual motivation gave him the label of “The taste-tester of lovers.”

Many have been the representations of so magnanimous queen in novels and stories for cinema and television, the most recent being a mini-series of the 2019 produced by HBO and titled: Catherine The Great, starring the Oscar-winning actress: Helen Mirren. Nearly a year of this, another reinterpretation of the monarch, but from the hand of Tony McNamara, writer nominated for an Oscar for the great script of The favorite. The miniseries is titled only The Great and McNamara not only serves as writer, but who is the creator and producer of the 10 part series, a satire of the character.

WHAT IS ‘THE GREAT’?

The history of The Great will the arrival of Catherine II of Russia (Elle Fanning) to the court imperial to be wed by the emperor Peter (Nicholas Hoult). She has the desire to start big things from his marriage, however, he turns out to be its opposite. The girl is upbeat, lively, funny, and has a vision quite hopeful of life and, above all, of love, but the awakening may be quite tart for the future political figure. The project from the poster it seems that it will be full of black humor and with the same court that characterized The favoritealthough we do not know how dark it can become.

WHO STARRED BY ‘THE GREAT’?

Elle Fanning is the queen (literally) in The Great. Your side has the talented Nicholas Hoult, who little by little has carved out an important path in the film and in productions of the period. The rest of the cast is composed by: Phoebe Fox, Adam Godley, Gwilym Lee, Charity Wakefield, Douglas Hodge, Sacha Dhawan, Sebastian de Souza, Bayo Gbadamosi, among others.

WHEN DOES PREMIERES ‘THE GREAT’?

The satirical The Great it is produced by Hulu and will be released in united States may 15, 2020. The good news is that the platform of streaming in Mexico: Starzplay, has the distribution rights of the series, not only for our country, but for several more in Latin america, so your premiere is agreed for the June 18, 2020, so the wait will not be as long.

TRAILER OF ‘THE GREAT’

In much of the promotional material of The Great you may notice a similarity tremendous with The favoriteby the tone, the dialogues witty and absurd and dream-like communication between the characters. Without a doubt, one of the television productions that they are most likely to draw attention this year. Do we put as a candidate for the awards season?