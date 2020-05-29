Ten musical collaborations classic that demonstrate that joining forces works | LOS40 Classic

It is increasingly common for artists to collaborate between them. Rosalia it is news for the many collaborations that announces and Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande just release a duet called to become a success. However, the artists have joined forces for a long time, and some of the most legendary, even of those who are no longer among us, have used this resource to increase their popularity.

1. Freddie Mercury and David Bowie – Under pressure

For some, Under pressure it was one of the cornerstones of pop rock, present in Hot Spacethe tenth studio album of Queen. Originally, Bowie had been coupled with the group to sing the chorus to the background of the song Cool Catbut the band and Bowie came to the conclusion that it would be best to compose a new theme. Then, after spending time together, they wrote this song.

2. Mick Jagger and David Bowie – Dancing in the street

Year 1985, a classic of the Motown composed by Marvin Gayne and two icons in the top of the fame, Mick Jagger and David Bowiefor 12 hours in a recording studio. The result, a number 1 and a video clip exceptional. The song was part of the movement Live Aid whose aim was to raise funds for east Africa.

3. Barbra Streisand and Donna Summer – No more tears

The theme was a duet of two divas of american music: Barbra Streisand and Donna Summer. For both this was the fourth no. 1 of their respective careers. The single is included on the disk Wet (1979) Barbra Streisand.

4. Freddie Mercury and Montserrat Caballe – Barcelona

Freddie Mercury always was a fan of the opera. The collaboration was conceived at a distance: the singer was sending the tapes of the topics almost finished, with the vocal part sung by him in falsetto for her to play with her soprano voice. It was as well as Freddie Mercury composed Barcelona. In the summer of 1987, Freddie and Montserrat sang Barcelona before the public for the first time in Ibiza.

5. Diana Ross and Lionel Richie – Endless Love

The song, published in 1981, was composed by Lionel Richieand both performers recorded for Motown. Was used for the soundtrack of the film of the same name, and in the beginning it was going to be only instrumental, but eventually became one of the songs most romantic of the story as a duet between the two artists.

6. Tony Bennet and Lady Gaga – The Lady is a Tramp

Lady Gaga he surprised his followers with the publication of an album set with Bennet. With Cheek to Cheek, the new yorker changed registry leaving on one side his pop characteristic to be passed directly to the jazz.

7. Rick Astley and the Foo Fighters – Never Gonna Give You Up

What do they have in common Rick Astley and the Foo Fighters? Both were in a japanese festival called Summer Sonic, and quickly became very good friend. In a moment, Rick Astley appeared on the stage, and the audience was taken aback when a moment to another, they heard the first few lines of Never Gonna Give You Up, the most well-known song of the singer.

8. Madonna and Lenny Kravitz – Ray Of Light

The two artists joined their forces to act at the Video Music Awards 1998, and achieved a great mix of styles. But this was not the only occasion in which the two artists were related, because in 1990, the pop Queen performed the theme Justify My Love.

9. Maroon 5 and Christina Aguilera – Moves Like Jagger

It was in 2011 when Christina Aguilera joined their talent to the group Adam Levine to launch this theme that has already become a classic. A song very catchy, inspired by the immortal leader of The Rolling Stones.

10. Steven Tyler and Carlos Santana – Just Feel Better

Santana decided to record this song, and to do this, he created a long list of singers . It was finally the leader of Aerosmith, Steven Tylerthat put a voice to this topic, with a video clip starring Nikki Reed.