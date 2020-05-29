Simona Halep confessed after a debut hard in Paris

Simona Halep not had a debut single, quite the contrary, but their experience itself was a degree to his favor. The Romanian had to close their meeting in the decisive part to serbia Tomljanovic, and he expressed his joy at a press conference in which he returned to share that you do not feel excessive pressure to defend the title.

“Well, in my opinion, was a great match. The level was great, and in reality, its level in the second set was really high”, he began explaining Halep on a duel quite intense. “So I had to focus more on myself to figure it out and play better in the third set to get to win. Then I started to feel that if you moved it constantly was a little better for my game, so I did that. Of course that was not easy because of all the emotions and pressure, but it is always good to get to feel that. So I had a good feeling, and I’m very happy to win the match. Now for the second”.

The Romanian explained, as other players, what he felt in the new Philippe Chatrier. “No. The sound is a little different, but the clay is the same, and also the size of the track is the same. So I had the same feeling as last year. In my opinion, I felt very well in the first round.”

“If you have a party hard, you get into the tournament”

With respect to more concrete aspects, more related with the competitiveness and the emotional management of specific challenges, Halep was expressed with preclaridad. “Yes, I need to be quiet. I need to be really focused on my game, not think about the opponent, without thinking of the result. I feel that I have improved a lot this year since I won here. I am a different person, I would say that I am a better person. And now what comes, comes as a premium. So I’m trying to give the best of me every time I floor the pitch. It is good to be in a position of defending a status. Not I pressure, not negative pressure. Of course I feel the pressure, because I also have expectations on me, because I’ve always played well here and I am looking for this year to be the same, but I’m not going to put pressure on the result.”

Finally, and picking up the media the answer given by Djokovic, Halep replied to the topic of having a rival in the first round. Their advantages or disadvantages. “My opinion is that both things are good. If you have an easy match, it is good, because guards energy, but also, if you have a tough match, you get in the tournament. So I see positive in both. Today was a good match. It was not very long, but it was very intense, so I feel ready for the next round, and it’s good morning to have a day free.”