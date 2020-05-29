Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello, of new in the point of look at

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello are one of the couples of the moment. Both artists maintained a great friendship over the yearsafter its world-well-known collaboration, ‘Miss’ came the love and since then they have not been separated.

Although after more than a year together, their relationship is more than consolidated, there are still those who ensure each two-by-three that the couple has decided to put an end to their relationship. The publications of the two singers are discussed with magnifying glass and any detail gives foot to think that they have finished.

Recently, Camila’s Hair was the subject of assumptions in the social networks of people who claim that it has been left with Shawn Mendes. It all stemmed from that the artist does not post any image with your partner in your account of Instagram from a month ago, on April 19.

In addition, Camila, who tends to share with his followers the reflections in your publications, has been sharing some of the messages that have excited their fans. In the last of them, has shared a quote from famous poet Rumi.

“Love is a risk that does not seek anything in return”, wrote Hair, next to a selfie. An image that has already reached 2.6 million ‘likes’ and who has thousands of comments, but none of Shawn Mendes. This fact rekindled the rumors of a supposed break-up, although none has been mentioned about it.

A few days ago the artist asked his followers as were their hearts because of the pandemic of Coronavirus, something that many interpreted it as something it was not going well.

However neither she nor her partner have wanted to make a statement. The last thing that is known is that they were going through the confinement togetherso at the moment there is nothing to worry about.