Pampita, among the 50 best models of the world

Annually, the well-known portal network Models.com held a Contest Model of the Industry Awards and Pampita was the only argentina elected.
A jury authorized models.com -not less than 250 people – determines the best models of the world in several categories and this year chose to Pampita, who belongs to the agency @musemgt it was ranked 32 of the world in the ranking of influencers.
The number one was Kendal, the sister of Kim Kardashianthe second Gigi Hadid and the third Face Delevigne, and at the top of the chief angels of Victoria’s Secret – Lily Aldridge, Elsa Hosk and Martha Hunt– and very near Naomi Cambel and Olivia Palermo. But it is noteworthy that Pampita is the only argentina in the ranking.
This was not the first time that it was chosen on the outside as one of the more attractive women in the world, years ago the Spanish readers of the men’s magazine FHM they chose the 100 sexiest women in the world. The blonde actress, new yorker Scarlett Johansson it was the first place of the survey. In the No. 7 figure Pampita above Jessica Alba, Angelina Jolie, Carmen Electra and Shakira. Pampita us remains in the world.