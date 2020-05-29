Pampita, among the 50 best models of the world

Annually, the well-known portal network Models.com held a Contest Model of the Industry Awards and Pampita was the only argentina elected.

The site models.com the chose in 32 of the world in the ranking influencers, and it is the only argentina that is among the 100 women chosen

A jury authorized models.com -not less than 250 people – determines the best models of the world in several categories and this year chose to Pampita, who belongs to the agency @musemgt it was ranked 32 of the world in the ranking of influencers.

Kendal, sister of Kim Kardashian was the number 1

Gigi Hadid is often surprise with their looks inspired by the trends of the 90’s

Cara Jocelyn Delevingne is a model, writer and a british actress, came third

The number one was Kendal, the sister of Kim Kardashianthe second Gigi Hadid and the third Face Delevigne, and at the top of the chief angels of Victoria’s Secret – Lily Aldridge, Elsa Hosk and Martha Hunt– and very near Naomi Cambel and Olivia Palermo. But it is noteworthy that Pampita is the only argentina in the ranking.

Pampita-to-day to marry with Roberto Garcia Moritan continues to draw attention in the fashion industry

This was not the first time that it was chosen on the outside as one of the more attractive women in the world, years ago the Spanish readers of the men’s magazine FHM they chose the 100 sexiest women in the world. The blonde actress, new yorker Scarlett Johansson it was the first place of the survey. In the No. 7 figure Pampita above Jessica Alba, Angelina Jolie, Carmen Electra and Shakira. Pampita us remains in the world.