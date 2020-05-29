Oh, new face, new house! This is the mansion that Khloé Kardashian put on sale

It became known that the famous socialite, Khloé Kardashianwas trend once more in all entertainment media. What happened this time? although out of the ordinary, in this opportunity I would have nothing to do with his controversial family, or the relationship with your ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson, who according to many, returned to the mansion of the celebrity and you are giving a third chance to their relationship. Today, the reason lies in its taste eccentric.

It seems that the confinement required caused by the health crisis that sparked the Covid-19, has made the reflection more of a star, while others, are in search of to fulfill some whim. For this reason, the sister of Kim Kardashian, started selling his mansion, whose walls are valued at 18.9 million dollars. In fact, this property located in Calabasas, Los Angeles, was first the famous singer Justin Bieber.

What earns Khloé Kardashian with this?

The mansion is located in a gated community called “The Oaks”, one of the most exclusive areas of L. A. has six bedrooms and seven bathrooms. It is the first place that bought it Khloé Kardashianafter completing his marriage to the former player of professional basketball Lamar Odom, for the year 2013. This home is four blocks from the mansion of her sister Kourtney and only five minutes from the house in Hidden Hills, her mother Kris Jenner.

As a businesswoman, mother of True Thompson he bought the mansion in the mediterranean style to Justin Bieber for 7.2 million dollars. Although, is not what it used to be, as the socialite has spent millions to renovate his property, and even removed a ramp skateboard that the canadian singer had added during your stay. What is the gain of the star with this? since your objective is clear, to obtain a profit of at least $ 10 million with the sale.

In terms of its features, the mansion has more than 1,000 square feet, and was also the home of Eddie Murphy and Nicole Murphy. Has its own cinema, a house for guests and a swimming pool with a hydro-massage bathtub. In addition to this, it also has a large kitchen and a space of relaxation, ideal for meditation. Despite the fact that she lived moments unimaginable, it seems that it is time for a change, so asked the famous real estate agent, Tomer Fridman, that was selling the luxurious property.